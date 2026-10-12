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LineageOS 24.0: Installation becomes easier with new browser tools

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 12.10.2026

Shortly before its tenth anniversary, the Google-free Android version LineageOS is simplifying its installation with a web installer in the browser.

In December 2026, LineageOS will turn ten years old and is making its installation easier just in time for the anniversary. The Android variant without Google integration has also been updated to Android 17 and is catching up on several security updates.

Install new operating system via the browser

In the past, you had to install special programs and sometimes even work with command-line inputs to install LineageOS. This is still possible, but several new “WebUSB Flash Tools” are bringing the installation into the browser. “Flashing” refers to the installation of the new operating system.

It is sufficient to connect the smartphone via USB and visit flash.lineageos.org. There are four flash tools to choose from there. However, this only works in Chrome or another Chromium-based browser. It does not work in Firefox.

Furthermore, the installation process is different for every smartphone. Therefore, the new tools do not exempt you from looking at the instructions for the respective devices at wiki.lineageos.org/devices

LineageOS 24.0 is based on Android 17

With LineageOS 24.0, the project is bringing Android 17 to numerous smartphones just under four months after its release in June. The entire list can be found at the end of this blog post. Since Google applications are missing in LineageOS, there is neither Android Auto nor Gemini. Instead, there are primarily improvements in the background and some design adjustments.

Additionally, LineageOS contains security updates up to October 2026. These should also be available on devices down to LineageOS 18.1. With “Canvas,” the operating system receives a new app for image editing. Other applications such as the “Jelly” browser or the “Twelve” music player receive minor improvements.

Header image: Jan Johannsen

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