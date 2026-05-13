News + Trends 3 2

Canon EOS R6 V: agile 7K video camera

Samuel Buchmann Translation: machine translated 13.5.2026

A compact body, a good sensor and a built-in image stabiliser make Canon's new video camera an interesting option for content creators.

Canon has unveiled the EOS R6 V. As the name suggests, it is a video-focussed version of the EOS R6 Mark III. Unlike the latter, the R6 V has no optical viewfinder and no mechanical shutter, but has a more compact body, active cooling and a lower price.

Interesting is the difference to the Canon EOS C50: The EOS R6 V uses the same BSI sensor with 32.5 megapixels, but unlike its Cinema sister, it has an image stabiliser and a tripod thread for vertical videos. The C50 offers the professional «Cinema EOS» menu structure, has a detachable XLR handle and several 1/4-inch threads on the housing for accessories.

Canon aims to offer the right camera for every target group: Those who take photos will end up with the EOS R6 Mark III. Those who produce videos for YouTube or are looking for the most mobile setup possible are best served by the new EOS R6 V. The EOS C50, on the other hand, is aimed more at professionals who need a second camera with the same menu structure as the large cinema cameras. According to Canon, the lack of IBIS is an advantage for them because a movable sensor inevitably causes micro-shake when the camera is on a tripod.

The Canon EOS R6 V can be mounted vertically on a tripod without accessories.

Source: Canon

7K RAW, 4K 120p without crop

The video specifications are identical to those of its sibling cameras. The Canon EOS R6 V films in 4K resolution at up to 120 frames per second (FPS) without cropping. Up to 60 FPS is achieved using the oversampling method. Alternatively, 7K video (6960 × 3672 pixels) with up to 60 FPS is also available in RAW formats. Open Gate in 3:2 format (6960 × 4640 pixels) is also available as an option.

With its relatively fast sensor, the camera is also suitable for action videos.

Source: Canon

The sensor used is the familiar 32-megapixel back-illuminated CMOS. Despite its conventional design, it offers a relatively fast readout time of around 14 milliseconds. Rolling shutter effects are therefore only disruptive during fast panning shots. The sensor of the Sony FX2 is significantly slower (27 milliseconds). The Nikon ZR with a partially stacked sensor, on the other hand, manages 9 milliseconds, albeit only in 6K. It is probably the biggest competitor to the Canon EOS R6 V.

The image quality of the sensor performs very well in tests. All formats offer detailed images with a good dynamic range. The EOS R6 V has two native ISO levels (800 and 6400 in the Log-Pofil) - but cannot read these simultaneously to reduce image noise in shadows, like the new Sony Alpha 7R VI. The performance of the autofocus should be at the same high level as the EOS R6 Mark III.

Canon's autofocus is now one of the best systems on the market.

Source: Canon

The Canon EOS R6 V costs 2199 francs or 2499 euros. This price is currently pretty much exactly between that of the Nikon ZR and the Sony FX2. Delivery start is 24 June 2026.

New lens: RF 20-50mm F4 L IS USM PZ

Canon has presented a new standard zoom in parallel with the camera. The RF 20-50mm F4 L IS USM PZ (the names are getting old, Canon!) offers a constant speed of f/4 and, according to Canon, outstanding image quality. The electronic «Power Zoom» ensures smooth zoom effects when shooting video.

The lens does not change its size when focussing or zooming.

With its wide-angle starting focal length, the lens most closely resembles the Sony FE 20-70mm f/4 G. While the latter offers more reach at the long end, Canon's lens is slightly lighter (420 vs. 488 grammes) and has an image stabiliser. In combination with a stabilised sensor, this enables even steadier hand-held shots.

The Canon RF 20-50mm F4 L IS USM PZ costs 1299 francs or 1499 euros and will be available from 24 June 2026.

Header image: Canon

I like this article! 3 people like this article







