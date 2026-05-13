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Sony launches new 100-400mm telephoto lens for professional demands

The new 100-400mm lens offers internal focussing, high speed, modern autofocus and very good image quality. However, it is also large and not exactly cheap.

The previous Sony super telephoto lens with a focal length of 100-400 millimetres dates back to 2017 and is now being followed by a new G-Master lens with the same focal length but more speed. It is not a direct successor, the older model remains available.

The increase in speed from f/4.5-f/5.6 to f/4.5 throughout doesn't sound like much. But it has a significant impact on size and weight. Although Sony can build lenses lighter today than in 2017, the new model is a good deal heavier at 1840 grammes compared to 1395 grammes.

With powerful telephoto lenses, the speed has a huge impact on the design. A long tube means that more light has to reach the sensor, so a much larger aperture is needed at the front and everything else grows with it. This is illustrated by my comparison image with a low-light 100-400mm from Canon. This only offers f/5.6-f/8, but is much handier.

Two 100-400mm lenses with different apertures.

The differences in price are even greater, which also has to do with the age of the previous model. You'll pay more than twice as much for the new glass

Lenses New CHF 4199.– Sony FE 100-400mm F4.5 GM OSS Sony E, full size

Can also be used without a tripod

However, I can use the new 100-400mm without a tripod, and I'm no power hog. Not only is it lighter than the 200-600mm, the centre of gravity is also closer to the camera

In addition to a little more speed, the new lens has other advantages. This undoubtedly includes the internal focussing. The lens does not extend when zooming, but retains its size. If it comes up against an obstacle at the front, this is much more practical. It is also less susceptible to the ingress of dirt. The disadvantage of internal focussing is that it cannot be reduced in size for transport. With the camera mounted, it just fits into a medium-sized rucksack.

Transport is not too awkward.

Handling

The lens only needs a short turn to zoom. An advantage when things need to be done quickly. There is a toggle switch at the front that regulates the resistance when turning. With «Smooth» the focal length is adjusted when the lens is tilted. This does not happen with «Tight», but zooming is more difficult.

The switch is always set to Tight for me.

Filters are not mounted at the front of the lens, but at the back through a drawer. A toggle switch makes it possible to activate manual focus even in AF mode and thus override it. Another switch restricts the focus distance to at least four metres, which makes the autofocus slightly faster.

The focal length of 400 millimetres is well suited for field sports such as football and for larger animals. For small, shy birds, however, 400 millimetres is not enough. In this case, I would use the 200-600mm or even the 400-800mm, despite significantly less light intensity. Both are also significantly cheaper.

It takes patience or luck to get close enough to a songbird with this lens.

First impressions

The autofocus uses XD linear motors - making it fast and almost silent. With a lens speed of f/4.5, usable shots are also possible in the shade or in bad weather. With low-light superteles, this is almost hopeless, because in combination with the fast shutter speeds, the ISO sensitivity quickly rises into the five-digit range.

250 ISO, 1/400 second, f/4.5

In this image, the shutter speed is 1/400 of a second. This is rather slow and was possible because the bird was not moving. The sensitivity is a very low 250 ISO - however, the automatic system exposed the image too dark and it had to be brightened up afterwards.

Crop from the image above.

I am positively surprised by the close focusing distance. Depending on the focal length, it is between 64 and 150 centimetres. Small flowers or even insects do not fill the entire image, but are still presentable in combination with a high resolution.

Eleven aperture blades ensure a round, pleasant bokeh. Sony claims to have significantly improved the image quality compared to the older 100-400mm. More sharpness, less light reflections. I don't have a direct comparison, but the images are so sharp that cropping is no problem - an important point for telephoto shots.

Image above greatly enlarged - and still sharp.

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