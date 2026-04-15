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GoPro Mission 1: larger sensors, 8K recordings and 960 images per second

Michelle Brändle Translation: machine translated 15.4.2026

GoPro wants to shake up the market for compact cinema cameras: The new Mission 1 series no longer focuses solely on classic action, but brings professional technology into pocket format with 1-inch sensors and 8K resolution.

GoPro presents a new series of action cams just in time for the summer sports season . The basic Mission 1 model and the Mission 1 Pro areavailable from 28 May. The high-end Mission 1 Pro ILS model with interchangeable Micro Four Thirds lenses is set to be launched in the third quarter of 2026.

The three models at a glance

The Mission is not a classic action cam, but instead focuses on cinematic film recordings. Among other things, this is achieved with a 1-inch sensor with 50 megapixels, which is designed to show its advantages in low light. The three models are all waterproof (up to 20 metres without a cover) and shockproof. Although the powerful and robust technology fits into a very compact camera, the Mission 1 is somewhat larger and bulkier than a GoPro Hero.

The basic model, the GoPro Mission 1, films at up to 8K and 30 frames per second (fps) in 16:9 format. In slow motion it is 1080p/240fps. The open-gate mode utilises the full 4:3 sensor area - i.e. without a 16:9 crop. In this mode, the camera achieves 4K/120 fps and thus provides more flexibility when reframing.

This is it, the GoPro Mission 1 in the basic version.

Source: GoPro

The Mission 1 Pro goes one step further: In 16:9 mode it is then 8K/60 fps and in open-gate mode even 8K/30 fps. For slow-motion recordings, the Pro version can create high-speed recordings at up to 960 fps at 1080p.

Both Mission 1 cameras use a fixed lens with a focal length of 15 mm and an aperture of f/2.8.

The big advantage of the top-of-the-range Mission 1 Pro ILS model is its interchangeable lens mount. This makes it compatible with Micro-Four-Thirds lenses. This includes lens manufacturers such as Panasonic or OM Digital. The mounted lenses from other manufacturers have a triple crop factor. This means that ultra-wide-angle lenses are less suitable, but telephoto lenses work all the better.

You can also mount lenses from other manufacturers on the GoPro Mission 1 Pro ILS.

Source: GoPro

The three cameras are powered by the in-house GP3 processor, which is manufactured using the 5 nm process. With this, GoPro promises better heat and energy management. Together with the new Enduro 2 battery, you should be able to record continuously for over three hours in 4K/30 fps. For five hours of continuous recording, 1080/30 fps is still possible until the battery needs to be charged.

Other functions of all models:

Live exposure metering

Bit rate: 240 Mbit/s

Enduro 2 battery (Power Delivery 2.0 fast charging)

Battery backwards compatible with GoPro Hero 13 Black

Four microphones

32-bit float recording

USB-C audio

Bluetooth 5.3

Photos: 50 MP RAW, 12 MP JPEG

Screenshots: 44 MP with 8K recording

Accessories for even more possibilities

GoPro is supplying a modular accessory ecosystem to match the camera. The prices for this are still open.

The Grip Edition transforms the Mission 1 into a handy camera in the style of mirrorless models. The Creator Edition includes a new wireless microphone system that is positioned as a direct competitor to solutions from DJI or Rode.

For even more stability, opt for the Ultimate Creator Edition: this includes an AI-controlled gimbal that not only ensures good stabilisation, but also tracks objects precisely in difficult lighting conditions.

The new wireless mics from GoPro.

Source: GoPro

Header image: GoPro

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