GoPro Mission 1: larger sensors, 8K recordings and 960 images per second

News + Trends
New compact cameras that bring nothing new
by David Lee
GoPro wants to shake up the market for compact cinema cameras: The new Mission 1 series no longer focuses solely on classic action, but brings professional technology into pocket format with 1-inch sensors and 8K resolution.
GoPro presents a new series of action cams just in time for the summer sports season . The basic Mission 1 model and the Mission 1 Pro areavailable from 28 May. The high-end Mission 1 Pro ILS model with interchangeable Micro Four Thirds lenses is set to be launched in the third quarter of 2026.
The Mission is not a classic action cam, but instead focuses on cinematic film recordings. Among other things, this is achieved with a 1-inch sensor with 50 megapixels, which is designed to show its advantages in low light. The three models are all waterproof (up to 20 metres without a cover) and shockproof. Although the powerful and robust technology fits into a very compact camera, the Mission 1 is somewhat larger and bulkier than a GoPro Hero.
The basic model, the GoPro Mission 1, films at up to 8K and 30 frames per second (fps) in 16:9 format. In slow motion it is 1080p/240fps. The open-gate mode utilises the full 4:3 sensor area - i.e. without a 16:9 crop. In this mode, the camera achieves 4K/120 fps and thus provides more flexibility when reframing.
The Mission 1 Pro goes one step further: In 16:9 mode it is then 8K/60 fps and in open-gate mode even 8K/30 fps. For slow-motion recordings, the Pro version can create high-speed recordings at up to 960 fps at 1080p.
Both Mission 1 cameras use a fixed lens with a focal length of 15 mm and an aperture of f/2.8.
The big advantage of the top-of-the-range Mission 1 Pro ILS model is its interchangeable lens mount. This makes it compatible with Micro-Four-Thirds lenses. This includes lens manufacturers such as Panasonic or OM Digital. The mounted lenses from other manufacturers have a triple crop factor. This means that ultra-wide-angle lenses are less suitable, but telephoto lenses work all the better.
The three cameras are powered by the in-house GP3 processor, which is manufactured using the 5 nm process. With this, GoPro promises better heat and energy management. Together with the new Enduro 2 battery, you should be able to record continuously for over three hours in 4K/30 fps. For five hours of continuous recording, 1080/30 fps is still possible until the battery needs to be charged.
Other functions of all models:
GoPro is supplying a modular accessory ecosystem to match the camera. The prices for this are still open.
The Grip Edition transforms the Mission 1 into a handy camera in the style of mirrorless models. The Creator Edition includes a new wireless microphone system that is positioned as a direct competitor to solutions from DJI or Rode.
For even more stability, opt for the Ultimate Creator Edition: this includes an AI-controlled gimbal that not only ensures good stabilisation, but also tracks objects precisely in difficult lighting conditions.
Ever since I learned how to hold a pen, I've been doodling away in bright colours. Thanks to my iPad, digital art has also become part of my life. That's why I love testing tablets – from the graphic design range to the regular kind. When I feel the urge to express my creativity without lugging lots of equipment, I go for the latest smartphones and start snapping away.
From the latest iPhone to the return of 80s fashion. The editorial team will help you make sense of it all.Show all