News + Trends 0 0

Window into the wetland

Spektrum der Wissenschaft Translation: machine translated 26.8.2026

"What are you looking at?" This dragonfly impressed the jury of the "BMC Ecology and Evolution and BMC Zoology" 2026 photo competition. The image won.

With this image of the dragonfly species Ceriagrion cerinorubellum, Indian student Sritam Kumar Sethy has won the judges over in the 2026 «BMC Ecology and Evolution and BMC Zoology» photo competition. The budding scientist pressed the shutter at exactly the right moment as the insect peered through a hole in a leaf in a wetland in the Indian state of Odisha. With his photo, Sethy aims to draw more attention to the «often overlooked state» of biodiversity in freshwater ecosystems. Unlike forests, for example, many people pay them little attention, even though they are often polluted, filled in, or drained, and thus destroyed.

Here is the image in all its glory:

Sritam Kumar Sethy / Window to the Wetlands / CC BY 4.0

Spektrum der Wissenschaft

We are partners with Spektrum der Wissenschaft and want to make well-founded information more accessible to you. Follow Spektrum der Wissenschaft if you enjoy their articles.

Original article on Spektrum

Header image: Sritam Kumar Sethy / Window to the Wetlands / CC BY 4.0

I like this article! This article has no likes yet.







