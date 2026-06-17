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UK: Social media ban is now official

Florian Bodoky Translation: machine translated 17.6.2026

The UK is banning social media for under-16s – implementation is planned for spring 2027.

Children and young people under the age of 16 are to be barred from accessing major social media platforms in the UK in future. The government of Prime Minister Keir Starmer has presented a comprehensive package of measures to this end. As well as a ban on social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, the plan includes restrictions on AI chatbots and time limits.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is convinced of the benefits of a ban.

Source: Shutterstock

Starmer presented the plans in London and described the move as an important step for the country. The government wants to better protect children and young people from the risks posed by digital platforms. According to the Prime Minister, social media contributes to young people feeling under pressure, experiencing bullying or consuming harmful content. At the same time, he acknowledged that social media also offers benefits. Nevertheless, in the government’s view, the negative consequences outweigh the positives.

Curfew under discussion – messaging apps to remain permitted

At the heart of the proposal is a ban on numerous well-known platforms. These would include TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube and Snapchat. Messaging services such as WhatsApp, on the other hand, would still be permitted. However, the UK government is not limiting itself to social media. On gaming and live-streaming platforms, adults would no longer be able to contact children directly via chat functions. In addition, Starmer and his team are considering further measures. These include a digital curfew for young people under the age of 18, designed to limit night-time scrolling. Furthermore, a minimum age of 18 is to apply to chatbots that simulate romantic or sexual relationships.

Criticism regarding feasibility

However, the plans have not met with universal approval. Critics point out that age restrictions can often be circumvented relatively easily. Experience from Australia shows that many young people are still able to access social media. Some use VPN services to do so, whilst others create accounts with false age details. According to government statements «, the UK intends to take more effective measures» in this regard. This, in turn, has prompted a response from data protection advocates. They fear that the ban will lead to new infringements of privacy.

Target: spring 2027

According to the government, the legal framework is due to be adopted before the end of this year. The actual introduction is scheduled for spring 2027. Platform operators are to bear primary responsibility for ensuring compliance with the rules. Sanctions would therefore be directed at companies rather than at young people attempting to circumvent the rules.

This is increasing the pressure on the European Union. This is because numerous EU countries harbour similar intentions – such as Spain, France and Greece. However, many regulations governing large online platforms are set at European level. Unilateral national measures quickly come up against legal barriers.

In Switzerland, a parliamentary postulate, as well as the Association of Swiss School Heads (VSLCH), is calling for a ban on social media. Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider stated last December that she was open to a ban – but these ideas are not yet being actively pursued. Only the Federal Act on Communication Platforms and Search Engines (KomPG) is currently in the pipeline. This aims to regulate platforms in general, but not ban them for specific sections of the population.

Header image: Shutterstock

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