These are the new PS Plus games in October 2026
With "F1 25", one of the most well-known current racing games is arriving on PlayStation Plus in October. This is joined by a dark extraction shooter and a quirky alien hunt.
The three games will be available to PlayStation Plus subscribers starting October 6. You should add them to your library no later than November 2. After that, they will disappear from the monthly selection. Once unlocked, you can continue to play them as long as your PlayStation Plus subscription is active.
«F1 25» (2025)
When: October 6
Where: PS5
Genre: Racing game / Racing simulation
Game type: Singleplayer and multiplayer
«F1 25» is the official game of the 2025 Formula 1 season and comes once again from Codemasters. In addition to the current drivers and teams, the racing game offers several single-player modes. In «My Team 2.0», you take charge of your own racing team and, in addition to the races, take care of its development. Meanwhile, the story campaign «Braking Point» enters its third round.
«Hunt: Showdown 1896» (2024)
When: October 6
Where: PS5
Genre: Extraction shooter / Survival horror
Game type: Online multiplayer, solo or co-op for up to three players
In «Hunt: Showdown 1896», you fight against monsters while simultaneously competing with other players. Your goal is to track down powerful creatures, eliminate them, and then escape with their bounty. However, other hunters are pursuing the same goal and can get in your way at any time. As a result, developer Crytek combines PvE and PvP elements into an extraction shooter where every mission carries a risk.
«Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2» (2024)
When: October 6
Where: PS4, PS5
Genre: Third-person shooter / Action
Game type: Singleplayer, local co-op, and online co-op
«Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2» takes the series' normally rather realistic-looking giant enemies and breaks the entire world down into colorful voxels. This changes little about the basic task: with plenty of firepower, you fend off giant ants, spiders, robots, monsters, and aliens. You assemble a unit of four characters, which you can switch between during missions.
Last chance for the September games
Before the new selection appears, you can still add the PlayStation Plus games from September to your library. «Sniper Elite: Resistance, «MLB The Show 26», «Wobbly Life» and «Chained Echoes» are still available through October 5.
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