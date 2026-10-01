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These are the new PS Plus games in October 2026

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 1.10.2026

With "F1 25", one of the most well-known current racing games is arriving on PlayStation Plus in October. This is joined by a dark extraction shooter and a quirky alien hunt.

The three games will be available to PlayStation Plus subscribers starting October 6. You should add them to your library no later than November 2. After that, they will disappear from the monthly selection. Once unlocked, you can continue to play them as long as your PlayStation Plus subscription is active.

What are the tiers in the PlayStation Plus subscription? PlayStation Plus is divided into three tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium. The Essential tier offers access to online multiplayer, monthly bonus games, cloud storage, and exclusive discounts in the PlayStation Store. Extra includes all the benefits of Essential and expands the offering with an extensive catalog of PS4 and PS5 games. The highest tier, Premium, additionally contains a collection of classic titles from the PS1, PS2, PSP, and PS3 eras, time-limited trials of selected games, as well as cloud streaming features.

«F1 25» (2025)

When: October 6

Where: PS5

Genre: Racing game / Racing simulation

Game type: Singleplayer and multiplayer



«F1 25» is the official game of the 2025 Formula 1 season and comes once again from Codemasters. In addition to the current drivers and teams, the racing game offers several single-player modes. In «My Team 2.0», you take charge of your own racing team and, in addition to the races, take care of its development. Meanwhile, the story campaign «Braking Point» enters its third round.

«Hunt: Showdown 1896» (2024)

When: October 6

Where: PS5

Genre: Extraction shooter / Survival horror

Game type: Online multiplayer, solo or co-op for up to three players



In «Hunt: Showdown 1896», you fight against monsters while simultaneously competing with other players. Your goal is to track down powerful creatures, eliminate them, and then escape with their bounty. However, other hunters are pursuing the same goal and can get in your way at any time. As a result, developer Crytek combines PvE and PvP elements into an extraction shooter where every mission carries a risk.

«Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2» (2024)

When: October 6

Where: PS4, PS5

Genre: Third-person shooter / Action

Game type: Singleplayer, local co-op, and online co-op



«Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2» takes the series' normally rather realistic-looking giant enemies and breaks the entire world down into colorful voxels. This changes little about the basic task: with plenty of firepower, you fend off giant ants, spiders, robots, monsters, and aliens. You assemble a unit of four characters, which you can switch between during missions.

Last chance for the September games

Before the new selection appears, you can still add the PlayStation Plus games from September to your library. «Sniper Elite: Resistance, «MLB The Show 26», «Wobbly Life» and «Chained Echoes» are still available through October 5.

Header image: Codemasters

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