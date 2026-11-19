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"There will never be another game like 'GTA 6'"

"GTA 6" is finally here! We have played the most anticipated game of all time and are talking about our first impressions in the podcast. The game is also strongly represented at the Game Awards. Besides that, Amazon has found the new James Bond and "The Hunger Games" is starting all over again.

Happy «GTA 6» Day! Unfortunately, Digitec Galaxus did not declare the launch of Rockstar's masterpiece an official holiday. We are celebrating anyway. With an average score of 99 percent on Opencritic, it is the highest-rated game in history, unseating «Super Mario Odyssey». On Metacritic, it shares the top spot with «The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time» – the original, mind you. Unfortunately, we did not receive early access, which is why there is no review from us yet.

A game for the masses

We have been busy using the time since the midnight release, or rather the early New Zealand launch. And what we have experienced so far has blown us away. Domi calls the game a «unicorn». A unicorn because there is no other game like it, and perhaps there never will be again. This was made possible by the success of «GTA 5» and especially «GTA Online», which provided sheer endless resources. The result is a game that is larger and more detailed than anything that has come before. A simulator where you can let off steam. And because it is set in the present day, it also appeals to the broadest possible audience, Flo thinks. He is probably not the only one who is less into fantasy or sci-fi.

A large portion of players apparently enjoys hanging out in a modern world.

Source: Domagoj Belancic

It is also impressive how authentic everything feels: «The world is alive», says Domi. Something unforeseen is constantly happening. Sometimes a passing plane crashes, which turns out to be a drug courier. The owners are not at all pleased when we try to invoke «finders keepers». It turns into a wild chase. Another time, we meet a conspiracy theorist at a gas station. He is calmly filling a bathtub on his pickup truck with gasoline while smoking a cigarette. Our well-intentioned advice that this might be hazardous to his health is met with him dousing us in gasoline and speeding off. However, he only makes it to the next road sign, where he and his car explode. «GTA 6» seems to be full of such surprising random encounters.

Realism holds us back

Despite many humorous moments, the increased realism compared to its predecessor also causes a queasy feeling. We feel more scruples when we run over pedestrians or start fights. At the same time, social media – the real one, not the one in the game – is already being flooded with clips from players sharing in-game selfies of their atrocities. Luca wonders if this will reignite the debate about violence. Domi, Flo, and I argue that it is the incredibly detailed open-world simulation that draws millions of people around the world to their screens. However, the allure of the forbidden is an important part of it.

«GTA» and violence are inextricably linked.

Source: Rockstar

Finally, we talk about the 30 FPS limit. It doesn't really bother any of us. However, we agree that a powerful PC with a higher frame rate will undoubtedly offer a better gaming experience.

After this detailed discussion, we move on to the Game Awards nominations. «GTA 6» is also well represented there. Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond – rightly so, we think. Furthermore, France is investigating Apple for planned obsolescence.

The film recommendation this week is «The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping». The prequel to «The Hunger Games» provides solid entertainment, but also little that is new.

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