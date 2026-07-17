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The week’s top game trailers and announcements

Philipp Rüegg Translation: machine translated 18.7.2026

Our editorial team has put together a round-up of the most exciting trailers and new announcements from the past week (18–25 July) for you.

On the header image, from left to right: «Agent 64», «Battlefield 6», «Final Fantasy Resonance», «Blast Vein»

Have fun browsing and adding to your wish lists!

Newly announced games

These titles have just been announced.

«Grain Rot»

This title is a Friendslop game. In this chaotic horror extraction game, up to four players explore an abandoned outpost. You’ll have to watch out not only for monsters, but also for your supposed friends.

Date: 7 August

Available on: PC

«Coloratura»

There’s hardly anything to see in the trailer, but that’s kind of the point. You play Alex, a young musician who has lost her sight. The game is entirely in black and white. The game focuses on the sense of hearing. You use this to solve puzzles and experience an unusual story.

Date: October

Available on: PS5, PC

«Unfrost»

A co-op horror shooter in which you hunt an ancient creature in Antarctica. Are you into Cthulhu-style tentacled monsters? Then you’ve come to the right place.

Release date: coming soon

Available on: PC

«Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble»

If there’s no new adventure on the horizon for the PS5, perhaps you can console yourself with this free-to-play spin-off. It’s a multiplayer game where you battle it out with other players. You can choose from various heroes from the «Ratchet & Clank» universe.

Date: coming soon

Available on: Android and iOS

«Salvation: Echoes of War»

What on earth was the person thinking when they chose the song for this trailer? It’s so completely out of place that I can barely take in anything about this bizarre stealth game set in a hellish world because I’m laughing so much. Every now and then, you also get to pilot a fighter plane. It looks wild.

Release date: coming soon

Available on: PC

«Blast Vein»

In this monochrome retro FPS with roguelike mechanics, you blast your way through a world of flesh and machines. H.R. Giger would have felt right at home here.

Date: coming soon

Available on: PC

«Black Tides: The Curse of Blackbeard»

If, after «Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced», you’re still craving a piratesque adventure, you can step into the boots of Blackbeard’s son. The trailer doesn’t give much away, but the premise sounds exciting.

Date: unknown

Coming to: PS5

Trailer updates for previously announced games

These games and expansions have already been unveiled and are getting new trailers offering deeper insights into gameplay and story.

«Farming Camp»

The cosy farming game has been given a release date, accompanied by a new trailer. If you’re looking for an alternative to «Stardew Valley», you’ve come to the right place.

Date: 24 September

Available on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

«Beast of Reincarnation»

With the Souls-like «Beast of Reincarnation», Pokémon studio Game Freak proves that it can also create games that look great. Ironically, unlike all the studio’s other titles, the game will not be released on the Switch.

Date: 4 August

Available on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Final Fantasy Resonance»

I don’t usually have much to do with «Final Fantasy», but I like that pixelated tilt-shift look that «Octopath Traveller» made famous. And I’d be up for some turn-based tactical combat again. After all, we haven’t seen that in the «Final Fantasy» series for quite some time.

Date: 22 October

Available on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2, PC

«Emberville»

It’s right at the top of my wish list. An action-adventure RPG with pixel art, billed as a cross between «Diablo» and «Stardew Valley». Big words. Hopefully the game will live up to the hype.

Date: 27 October

Available on: PC

«Agent 64»

At last, a game that isn’t hiding behind «GTA 6». The spiritual successor to «GoldenEye 64» is due to be released two weeks before Rockstar’s magnum opus and promises a top-class retro FPS experience. Just like its great predecessor on the Nintendo 64, «Agent 64» offers both a campaign and multiplayer action.

Date: 8 November

Available on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

Trailers for games already released

These games have already been released but are receiving updates or other new information.

«A Game About Chopping Trees»

The title says it all. This game is all about felling trees. You can upgrade your kit, explore the world or sip a cup of tea by a tranquil lake. The launch trailer certainly makes you want to get chopping.

Release date: available

Available on: PC

«Mario Tennis Fever»

This fun tennis game is getting a free update. It includes a new tennis court and a new racket that creates a black hole.

Date: available

Available on: Switch 2

«Battlefield 6»

The trailer for Season 4 brings back naval battles and, with them, the cult map par excellence: Wake Island.

Date: 21 July

Available on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Grim Dawn: Fangs of Asterkarn»

«Fangs of Asterkarn» is an expansion for the action RPG. It introduces a new region, new enemies and numerous new weapons.

Date: 23 July

Available on: PC

«The King Is Watching»

An absolutely fantastic game that I’ve spent countless hours playing on PC. Now it’s launching on console. It’s a mix of tower defence and a rudimentary city-builder. Defend your castle against invaders with an increasingly bizarre army, including homemade dragons.

Date: 29 July

Available on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

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