News + Trends 2 0

The week’s top game trailers and announcements

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 20.6.2026

Our editorial team has put together a round-up of the most exciting trailers and new announcements from the past week (13 to 20 June) for you.

On the header image, from left to right: «Wicked Delights», «Dave the Diver: Into the Jungle DLC», «Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival».

Have fun browsing and adding to your wish lists!

Newly announced games

These titles have just been announced.

«Stationbreak»

A sci-fi building game in which you’re constantly being hunted by an alien swarm. As the leader of a fleet, you flee from the unstoppable alien threat, travelling through hostile star systems and trying to survive however you can. The music in the trailer is chilled. The gameplay isn’t.

Release date: ???

Available on: PC

«Wicked Delights»

A seemingly sweet rhythm game, behind which dark horror scenes await you. An interesting mix that leaves you wanting more after watching the announcement trailer.

Date: ???

Available on: PC

«Aliens Took My Stuff»

At first glance, it looks like «Destroy All Humans», but it plays quite differently. As an alien, your aim is to steal as many valuable items as possible from people’s homes – optionally with up to three other aliens.

Date: ???

Available on: PC

Trailer updates for previously announced games

These games and expansions have already been unveiled and are getting new trailers offering deeper insights into gameplay and story.

«Grand Theft Auto 6»

ALERT! A NEW «GTA 6»-TRAILER!!!

Oh... it’s just a trailer to reveal the game’s cover? False alarm. But hey – Rockstar might soon treat us to a proper gameplay trailer. Find out the ins and outs in this article:

News + Trends ‘GTA 6’: official cover artwork unveiled and digital pre-order date announced Domagoj Belancic 105 70

Date: 19 November

Available on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S

«Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival»

The «Hellraiser» game has also been given a release date with the new trailer. Warning: the video is so gruesome that it has been censored in places.

Date: 8 October

Available on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Iron Nest: Heavy Turret Simulator»

Have you always wanted to command an oversized, dieselpunk-style war machine? Then today’s your lucky day. The trailer is reminiscent of «Planetary Defence Cannon Commander». A demo is now available on Steam.

Release date: Third quarter of 2026

Available on: PC

«Guardians: Planetfall»

Looks like «Helldivers 2» in VR. Speaking of VR: You can find even more games for your favourite VR headset in the UploadVR Showcase, where «Guardians: Planetfall» were also showcased.

Date: Early Access 2026

Available on: Meta Quest, PC

Trailers for games already released

These games have already been released but are receiving updates or other new information.

«Dave the Diver: Into the Jungle DLC»

«Dave the Diver» heads into the jungle with a new DLC. Developer Mintrocket is celebrating this with a live-action trailer. Er, yeah... kind of funny.

Date: available now

Available on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC

«Jurassic World Evolution 3: Rebirth Expansion»

The building game «Jurassic World Evolution 3» is also getting a major paid update featuring a «cinematic campaign» based on the latest «Rebirth» film. Before I get into that, I’d first need to catch up on the film.

Date: available now

Available on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Assassin’s Creed: Shadows – Final Update»

The controversial «Assassin’s Creed Shadows» is receiving a final update around a year and a half after its release. In the trailer, you can see what the free content has to offer. This brings the Japan chapter to a close, allowing Ubisoft to devote itself fully to the upcoming «Black Flag» remake.

Date: 16 July

Available on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC

«Overwatch Season 3: Into the Tiger’s Den»

Is anyone else still playing «Overwatch»? If so, have a look at the Season 3 trailer and let us know in the comments what you think of it. As an «Overwatch» outsider, I’m certainly taken with the Japanese neon aesthetic.

Date: available now

Available on: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC

«Crime Boss: Rockay City – Update 21»

I’m amazed that «Crime Boss: Rockay City» has managed to stay afloat for so long. In my review dated 4 April 2023, I described this multiplayer shooter as «a spectacular disaster». Despite a wonderfully trashy cast (including Chuck Norris, Vanilla Ice and Danny Trejo), this tribute to nineties action films fell flat due to its tedious gameplay.

Review Reviewing Crime Boss: Rockay City – brainless gunplay starring Chuck Norris, Danny Trejo and Vanilla Ice Domagoj Belancic 17 16

Nevertheless, Ingame Studios have released numerous updates for their «masterpiece». With «Update 21», the biggest update to date is now available – including a new story mode, a new game mode and mod support. What are the aliens doing in the trailer? No idea.

Date: available now

Available on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Destiny 2»

In case you haven’t heard: «Destiny 2» is dead. In an emotional trailer, Bungie looks back on the journey that millions of fans have been on with the game.

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