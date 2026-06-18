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‘GTA 6’: official cover artwork unveiled and digital pre-order date announced

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 18.6.2026

Rockstar Games has released the official cover artwork for Grand Theft Auto 6. The company has also announced the pre-order date, thereby hinting at the third trailer.

We’re in the final stretch. Rockstar’s gangster epic «GTA 6» is set to be released for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in around five months’ time. The studio is keeping new information about this mega-game under wraps. The last trailer was released over a year ago, and the last official update on the game was the delay from 26 May to 19 November 2026. Due to the radio silence, many fans feared that the game might be delayed yet again.

Now Rockstar is back with an ultra-brief press release, revealing that you’ll be able to pre-order the game from 25 June on the PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store. It’s safe to assume that Rockstar will also treat us to a new trailer on that date – hopefully featuring some first gameplay footage.

This ties in with previous statements by Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick, who hinted in May that the major marketing campaign for «GTA 6» would kick off in the summer.

Opinion Gamers are headed for horror this autumn – and it’s GTA 6’s fault Domagoj Belancic 271 253

Rockstar Games has also released the official cover artwork for «GTA 6». Yes, we’ve even been treated to a trailer for the cover:

The cover features the typical tiled design. Positioned at the top centre are the game’s two protagonists, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos. To the right of the logo is the Rick Ross lookalike and gangster boss Boobie Ike, familiar from the second trailer.

Beneath the logo, seasoned bank robber Raul Bautista stands ready for his next heist, gun in hand. This shady character also appeared in the second trailer. To the left of the ‘ «’ ‘GTA 6’ ‘» ’ lettering, the new, as yet unnamed cover girl poses in a skimpy outfit, holding a canned drink.

The «Grand Theft Auto 6» cover.

Source: Rockstar Games.

As is customary for «GTA», there are also numerous vehicles featured on the cover: a helicopter, a motorbike, a posh luxury car and a motorboat are whizzing about in the artwork.

Whilst Franklin’s Rottweiler, Chop, could still be seen on the cover of «GTA 5», a vicious alligator adorns the cover of «GTA 6». I wonder if you can keep that scaly killer as a pet?

As a reminder: this is what the cover of «GTA 5» looked like.

Source: Rockstar Games

On the official website, there’s also a new image of Vice City. It shows the metropolis at night, as seen from the bustling harbour district. I wonder how many drugs are being smuggled through here right now?

Vice City by Night.

Source: Rockstar Games

You can find the first trailer for «GTA 6» (from 5 December 2023 – how time flies!) here:

You can watch the second trailer (from 6 May 2025) here:

You can read a detailed analysis of the trailer in this article:

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