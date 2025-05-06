News + Trends 45 34

The second "GTA VI" trailer is here

Philipp Rüegg Translation: machine translated 6.5.2025

Although the release has been postponed until next year, there is a new trailer for the eagerly awaited "GTA 6".

Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos are the infernal duo you'll be controlling in the upcoming «GTA». The new trailer, which Rockstar released on Tuesday, begins with Jason picking up his girlfriend from prison. But the pair haven't given up their life of crime just yet. When a simple plan fails, the two find themselves at the centre of a conspiracy that spans the entire state of Leonida.

The world is modelled on Florida, or Miami. The trailer shows the duo fighting in an aeroplane, chasing a car with a safe in tow or flying through swamps in a helicopter and propeller boat. Just what you would expect from a «GTA».

Jason Duval is apparently the second playable character.

Source: Rockstar

The trailer also introduces a third central character. Cal Hampton is Jason's buddy and partner and should provide the humorous touch. The voice reminded me of Matty Matheson, who most people will recognise from the series «The Bear».

Cal Hampton is another central character.

Source: Rockstar

If the trailer shows in-game graphics, which is to be expected, then you can look forward to an extremely detailed and vivid-looking world - unless you own a PC. There is still no release date for this. The game will be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on 26 May 2026.

