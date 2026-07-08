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These are the new Xbox Game Pass games in July 2026

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 8.7.2026

"Gears of War: Reloaded", "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2", and "The Planet Crafter" are coming to Game Pass in July. A total of eleven games are being added, and ten are leaving.

The first wave of July games for Xbox Game Pass has been confirmed. Microsoft is adding eleven new or additional games to the subscription. These include "Gears of War: Reloaded", "Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2", and "The Planet Crafter".

What are the Xbox Game Pass tiers? The Xbox Game Pass is divided into three tiers: Essential, Premium, and Ultimate. Additionally, there is the PC Game Pass. The Essential tier offers access to online multiplayer, a curated catalog of over 50 games, and member discounts. Premium expands this access to the extensive game library with hundreds of games playable on the Xbox console. The highest and most expensive tier is Ultimate. It includes all Game Pass games, access to day-one releases from Microsoft studios, as well as EA Play and Cloud Gaming.

"Winds of Arcana: Ruination"

When: July 6

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC

How: Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass

Genre: 2.5D Metroidvania, Action-Adventure, Role-Playing Game

Game Type: Single-player



"Winds of Arcana: Ruination" is a Metroidvania set in a shattered fantasy world. You play as Aryn, searching for his lost companions and uncovering ancient conflicts of the land.

You explore interconnected areas, find new abilities, and use them to access previously locked paths. In combat, you use melee attacks, magic, and various equipment. The story is fully voiced. There are also platforming sections, boss battles, and optional exploration.

"Gears of War: Reloaded"

When: July 9

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC

How: New to Game Pass Premium; already included in Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Genre: Third-Person Shooter

Game Type: Single-player and Multiplayer



With "Gears of War: Reloaded", the first installment of the shooter series returns as a remaster. You control Marcus Fenix and fight with Delta Squad through a world overrun by the Locust Horde.

The cover system remains central. You move from wall to wall, flank enemies, and use short windows for counterattacks. The new edition also includes additional content from after the original release. This includes another campaign section, multiplayer maps, characters, and cosmetic items.

"Tamashika"

When: July 9

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC

How: Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass

Genre: Arcade Shooter

Game Type: Single-player



"Tamashika" is a fast-paced arcade shooter focused on reaction, precision, and rhythm. The focus is not on a grand narrative or extensive progression systems, but on immediate gameplay. You need to read enemies, dodge projectiles, and time your movements perfectly. Each round demands concentration, as small mistakes can quickly lead to the end.

"Ascend to Zero"

When: July 13

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC

How: Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Genre: Action Roguelike

Game Type: Single-player



"Ascend to Zero" builds its combat around time manipulation. You move through a destroyed world, slowing down processes, controlling situations, and executing attacks more precisely. Progress, typical of roguelikes, comes through repeated runs, new combinations, and a better understanding of the system. The time mechanic helps you control battles, but doesn't remove the pressure.

"PBA Pro Bowling 2026"

When: July 14

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

How: Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass

Genre: Sports Simulation

Game Type: Single-player and Multiplayer



"PBA Pro Bowling 2026" focuses on a realistic implementation of the sport of bowling. You start as an amateur and work your way up to a PBA professional. The focus is on throwing technique, ball behavior, oil patterns on the lane, and adapting to changing conditions. You need to understand angles, spin, speed, and material if you want to consistently throw strikes. A career mode depicts progress. There are also licensed PBA professionals and several competitive game modes.

"Quarantine Zone: The Last Check"

When: July 15

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

How: New to Game Pass Premium; already included in Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Genre: Management, Survival, Decision Game

Game Type: Single-player



In "Quarantine Zone: The Last Check", you take over a checkpoint in a city on the brink of collapse. People want to pass, resources are scarce, and the threat of an epidemic hangs over every decision.

You check survivors, weigh risks, and must prevent infected individuals from leaving the zone. The game is reminiscent of bureaucratic decision-making games, but applies this approach to a zombie and crisis scenario.

"Mavrix by Matt Jones"

When: July 16

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC

How: Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass

Genre: Sports Game, Open-World Riding

Game Type: Multiplayer



"Mavrix by Matt Jones" bears the name of the British Red Bull athlete for a reason. Matt Jones is involved in the development, and accordingly, the sports game revolves around mountain bikes, tricks, and an open game world. You explore trails, look for lines, try out jumps, and compete against other players. There are also customizable bikes and outfits, progression systems, and career elements.

"Mavrix" feels less like a classic simulation and more like an open sports game sandbox that emphasizes speed, style, and communal riding.

"FixForce"

When: July 17

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

How: Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass

Genre: Co-op Extraction Platformer

Game Type: Single-player and Co-op Multiplayer



"FixForce" combines platforming, building, and extraction mechanics. You play a robot with a mission: humans are gone, but things still need to be repaired.

Alone or with up to five other players, you travel to locations, collect scrap parts, and use them to build paths, towers, and structures. This allows you to reach new areas and obtain spare parts for strange machines and beacons.

"Fogpiercer"

When: July 17

Where: PC

How: Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Genre: Roguelike Deckbuilder, Strategy

Game Type: Single-player



"Fogpiercer" sends you on a train through a fog-shrouded science fiction world. The roguelike deckbuilder allows you to build new strategies through cards, decisions, and repeated attempts.

In battles, not only card values matter. Positioning, chain reactions, and the environment also determine whether you survive. The train serves as a fixed point on your journey through dangerous territory.

"The Planet Crafter"

When: July 21

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

How: Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass

Genre: Survival-Crafting, Building, Terraforming

Game Type: Single-player and Online Co-op



"The Planet Crafter" gives you a clear task: to make a hostile planet habitable for humans. To do this, you collect resources, build a base, and construct machines that change the atmosphere, temperature, and oxygen levels.

Progress is evident not only in numbers but also in the environment. From a hostile landscape, water, plants, and more complex systems gradually emerge.

Review The Planet Crafter: playing God on a living, breathing planet Debora Pape 12 0

"Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2"

When: July 21

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

How: Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass

Genre: Skateboarding, Sports, Arcade

Game Type: Single-player and Multiplayer



"Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2" bundles the first two parts of the skateboarding series in a remastered version. Levels, tricks, and pros return, but have been graphically and technically modernized.

Gameplay-wise, the core remains unchanged: you skate through compact areas, collect points, complete objectives, and combine tricks into the longest possible combos. The game thrives on rhythm, course knowledge, and quick restarts.

A round only lasts a few minutes. Nevertheless, you often want to play again immediately because an objective was narrowly missed or a combo was broken. There are also multiplayer options.

video Product test "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2": The champion is back Philipp Rüegg 19 21

These games are leaving Game Pass

As always, several titles are also disappearing from the Game Pass library. This time it will be on July 15, 2026. Affected titles are "Dungeons of Hinterberg", "EA Sports FC 24", "Stellaris", "Golf With Your Friends", "Minami Lane", "Powerwash Simulator", "Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition", "Splitgate: Arena Reloaded", "Super Fantasy Kingdom" and "Techtonica". Until then, you can still launch the games via Game Pass. After that, you will have to buy them if you want to continue playing.

Header image: Xbox Game Studios

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