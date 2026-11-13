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The most important game trailers and announcements of the week (Nov 7 to Nov 14)

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 14.11.2026

The editorial team has collected the most exciting trailers and new announcements from the past week (Nov 7th to Nov 14th) for you.

On the cover image from left to right: «The Outer Worlds 2: Side Effects Guaranteed», «Marathon: Symbiosis», «Cities: Skylines 2», «Project Rabbit».

Have fun browsing and wishlisting!

Newly announced games

«Conan: The Black Pyramid»

A roguelite action RPG in the «Conan» universe. Neither the genre nor the franchise appeals to me. But the «Conan» fans in the YouTube comment section seem satisfied.

Date: 2027

Available for: PC

«All Army Attack»

Indie publisher Devolver calls «All Army Attack» its «first AAA game». Ha. Ha. Aside from the bad pun, the announcement trailer looks quite nice. You breed animals and have them compete in auto-battles against other animal armies. I can feel the addictive potential.

Date: 2027

Available for: PC

«Dragon Quest RPG: The Cursed Tree and the Chosen Isle»

A new «Dragon Quest», yay! But only for mobile, boo.

Date: 2027

Available for: Mobile

«EA Classics»

EA is bringing 25 classics to Steam. Among them are «Road Rash», «Wing Commander», and «Ultima».

Date: Available now

Available for: PC

Trailer updates for already announced games

These games and expansions have already been introduced and are receiving new trailers that show more of the gameplay and story.

«Grand Theft Auto 6»

Only a few more sleeps until you can spend sleepless nights with «GTA 6». Before the launch, Playstation is releasing a trailer showing the PS5-exclusive features:

Additionally, Rockstar is reminding you with a short video that the pre-load has started. You can download the game now so you can start playing on time on November 19th.

Date: November 19

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S

«Fable»

Microsoft is showing new gameplay for «Fable». And it looks... well, pretty boring. Why on earth did they choose a mission that consists 90 percent of walking around and trivial dialogue? What I played and saw at Gamescom was far more convincing.

Background information I played "Fable" – and it was bloody brilliant! Domagoj Belancic 51 likes 51 10 comments 10

Date: February 23

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Temtem: Pioneers»

The «Pokémon» clone «Temtem» is cloning the «Pokémon» clone «Palworld». Almost poetic. The creature collector with survival and crafting mechanics looks a bit more original, at least in terms of monster design.

Date: ???

Available for: PC

«Project Rabbit»

A bit of bare skin and epic music. To finish, a fight against an ugly dragon. And that's the trailer for the multiplayer soulslike «Project Rabbit». It looks nice and stands out at least a little from the thousand other Souls titles thanks to the multiplayer aspect.

Date: ???

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«The Pactmaker»

Beautiful pixel art, old-school point-and-click gameplay, successful trailer. Three reasons why «The Pactmaker» deserves a spot on this list.

Date: 2027

Available for: PC

Trailers for already released games

These games have already been released but are receiving updates or other new information.

«Microsoft Flight Simulator»

In «Microsoft Flight Simulator», you can now fly around in the D77-TC Pelican – known from the «Halo» universe. Funny. But how about a new «Halo» game instead?

Date: Available now

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Marathon: Symbiosis»

«Marathon» is breaking out of its extraction shooter corset and delivering new PvE and PvP modes with the «Symbiosis» update. Very nice – maybe I'll give the game another chance.

Date: December 8

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Wardogs: Season 3»

The military shooter «Wardogs» remains a popular alternative on PC to established giants like «Call of Duty» or «Battlefield». Now the third season is starting – including a new urban map and a new game mode with a limited weapon selection.

Date: Available now

Available for: PC

«The Outer Worlds 2: Side Effects Guaranteed»

Obsidian's space RPG is getting its first story DLC. The trailer promises new missions, cosmetic content, gameplay mechanics – and the usual quirky humor. If you haven't played the game yet: definitely catch up!

Review "The Outer Worlds 2" tested: The best Obsidian has to offer Domagoj Belancic 43 likes 43 41 comments 41

Date: December 2

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Cities: Skylines 2»

In the new expansion for «Cities: Skylines 2», you build leisure destinations for the residents of your cities. Whether amusement parks, zoos, or idyllic nature reserves – the main thing is no boredom on the weekend.

Date: December 3

Available for: PC

«Assassin's Creed Valhalla»

Ubisoft is giving the now six-year-old «Valhalla» a free update. This includes, among other things, visual improvements for the PS5 Pro and a New Game Plus – in case the perceived 1000 hours in your first playthrough weren't enough for you.

Date: Available now

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

On the cover image from left to right: «The Outer Worlds 2: Side Effects Guaranteed», «Marathon: Symbiosis», «Cities: Skylines 2», «Project Rabbit».

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