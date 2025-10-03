News + Trends 4 0

The most important game trailers and announcements of the week at a glance

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 4.10.2025

The editorial team has collected the most exciting trailers and new announcements from the gaming world from the past week (26 September to 3 October) for you.

On the Header image, from left to right: «Kaiju Cleanup», «Outward 2», «Join Us».

After a jam-packed week, things have been a little quieter in the gaming world over the past seven days. The Tokyo Game Show is over, as are the big live events from Playstation, Kojima and co. Nevertheless, the editorial team has once again carefully selected some exciting trailers and prepared them for you.

All the important trailers, new announcements and highlights are summarised below.

New announcements

These games were newly announced last week:

«Parasite Mutant» - let's do it ourselves

Do you still know «Parasite Eve»? An action RPG horror game series for the Playstation, published by Squaresoft (today: Square Enix). The last game was released in 2010 for the PSP. It is one of those series that has probably fallen asleep forever and will never make a comeback.

«If Square won't do it, we'll do it ourselves» Chinese developer studio IceSitruuna must have thought. «Parasite Mutant» is obviously inspired by Square's cult classic - and not just in terms of the name. You can expect a sci-fi horror story with tactical action gameplay and anime aesthetics.

Date: 2026

Released for: PS5, PC

«Join Us» - become a cult leader

Have you always wanted to be the leader of a murderous cult? In «Join Us» you can live out your sick fantasy. The title is an open-world survival RPG that you play with up to three other religious fanatics. It looks wonderfully wacky.

Date: 2026

Released for: PC

«Task Time» - total chaos

A game that captures the chaotic spirit of Japanese game shows. Up to eight participants play quirky mini-games that surprise with small variations in each round. The studio consists of former «Fall Guys»- and «Gang Beasts»-developers, among others.

Date: ???

Released for: PC

«Brokenlore: Don't Lie» - disgusting horror

Announcing a spin-off for a game that was only released a few months ago? No problem at all for developer studio Serafini Productions. The Japanese horror experts only released «Brokenlore: Don't Watch» in May and now the next title «Brokenlore: Don't Lie» follows.

You play a young «hikikomori» - the Japanese term for people who are unable or unwilling to leave their homes for psychological reasons. The protagonist slowly descends into madness within her own four walls and can no longer distinguish between reality and delusions. The trailer looks absolutely disgusting and terrifying.

Date: ???

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Kaiju Cleanup» - a bone job

In this game, you clean up after attacks by giant Kaijus. You know, those huge Japanese monsters that reduce entire cities to rubble. Your job is to dispose of the beasts' corpses properly.

Date: ???

Released for: PC

Trailer updates for games already announced

These games have already been unveiled and will receive new trailers offering in-depth insights into gameplay and storyline

«Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow» - the title says it all: «Thief» in VR

The VR remake of the stealth classic was presented for the first time in June - now there is a first gameplay of the stealth game. The studio behind the project is making people sit up and take notice - it's Vertigo Games, which is responsible for the outstanding VR titles «Metro Awakening» and «Arizona Sunshine».

Date: 2025

Released for: PS5, PC

«Threads of Time» - 2DHD role-playing game with time travel

In this beautiful JRPG, you travel through time. Not only classic fantasy worlds await you, but also futuristic sci-fi settings. The 2DHD style impresses with detailed worlds and lovingly animated sprites.

Date: 2025

Released for: Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Farmbotic» - Attention, new name

This «Cozy Game» is a mixture of farm simulator and automation game. The trailer gives new insights into the gameplay and immediately announces a name change. The game from the «House Flipper» makers used to be called «Farmatic», but now it goes by the name «Farmbotic». Why? Apparently it just sounds better.

Date: 2026

Released for: PC

«Outward 2» - rough release date

The sequel to the survival RPG «Outward» gives in-depth gameplay impressions in the new trailer and reveals a rough release date. You play an ordinary adventurer without superhuman superpowers who has to survive in a merciless fantasy world.

Date: Summer 2026

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Call of Duty: Black Ops 7» - the beta starts

Activision's shooter is back with a new trailer, which also heralds the start of the beta phase. If you have pre-ordered the game, you can take part in the Early Access Beta from 2 to 5 October. The open beta will follow from 5 to 8 October.

Date: 14 November

Released for: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

