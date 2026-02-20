The most important game trailers and announcements of the week

News + Trends
Playstation State of Play in February: Sony has unveiled these new games
by Luca Fontana
The editorial team has collected the most exciting trailers and new announcements from the past week (14.02. to 21.02.) for you.
Header image, from left to right: «Become», «Masters of Albion», «Crimson Desert».
This week, there is once again a wide range of new game trailers to marvel at. Whether you're into quirky sperm games, «Pokémon» or strategy thrillers from legendary game developers - there's something for everyone.
Below you will find the most important trailers and announcements from the past week. Have fun browsing and wishlisting.
These titles have been newly announced
Cool: Two absolute classics appear on the Switch for the 30th birthday of «Pokémon». Not so cool: the price and the release strategy. Nintendo is actually charging 20 francs or euros for the retro games. Couldn't they have simply put the games in the retro catalogue of the Switch online subscription? Or at least offer both versions for 20? And why are individual languages listed as separate releases in the eShop?
«That's a rip-off», I mutter into my beard as I click on «pre-order now» in a frenzy of nostalgia.
Date: 27 February
Released for: Switch
The Polish horror experts from Bloober Team are back with a teaser for «Layers of Fear 3». The short video doesn't reveal much. After the excellent «Silent Hill 2»-remake and «Cronos: A New Dawn» I'm confident we're in for another horror smash.
Date: ???
Released for: ???
The Switch remake of the excellent Wii U RPG is getting another remake for the Switch 2, which means 60 FPS and 4K resolution. If you haven't played the game yet, make sure you do!
Date: 16 April
Released for: Switch 2
What does a sperm experience after it is catapulted out of the glans at 50 km/h? «Become» answers this question in detail. It looks funny and has earned a place on my wishlist for the clever play on words alone.
Date: 2026
Released for: PC
Looks like «Pizza Tower» and «AntonBlast». You end up in hell and have to use a weight ball to get yourself out of the predicament. I like this particular style.
Date: ???
Released for: PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
You work as security at the airport. Your daily routine consists of checking documents, scanning luggage and searching passengers. It can happen that someone smuggles a gun in their bum. Looks wonderfully stupid.
Date: ???
Released for: PC
In this game you create boats in a detailed editor. Nothing else. No exploration, no combat, no goal. Just make boats and meditate.
Date: ???
Released for: PC
To mark its 30th anniversary, the CyberConnect2 studio is unveiling a new game: «.hack//Z.E.R.O.». This marks the return of the action RPG series after more than a decade. The special thing about the games is that they are set in a fictional MMORPG. So you play someone who plays a game. Crazy. For the revival, the studio has acquired the rights from publisher Bandai Namco and wants to do everything itself.
Date: ???
Released for: ???
I know. It's not a game. But I still want to include it in the list, simply because it looks so cool. The giant Pikachu! The Miauzi balloon! The videos! I want to play this. The pinball table is available in Pro, Premium and Limited editions for $7000, $9700 or $13000. Oh yeah, I'll start saving up then.
These games and expansions have already been unveiled and will receive new trailers that offer in-depth insights into gameplay and story.
I'm sticking to my guns: the more I see of the game, the more sceptical I become. Doesn't it all look far too good? What's the catch?
Date: 19 March
Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
The remake of the classic game is back with a new trailer. It also includes a release date for the first time.
Date: 5 June
Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Legendary game developer Peter Molyneux provides fresh gameplay insights into his new strategy game. «Masters of Albion» combines elements from «God Games» (such as «Black & White») with action gameplay in the third-person perspective. It is set to be Molyneux's very last game. The potential for a worthy farewell is definitely there.
Date: 22 April
Released for: PC
A game I've been looking forward to for a long time. Just look how awesome it looks! You can now get your own impression of this pixel artwork with a demo on Steam. And it won't be long before the full game is released either.
Date: 12 March
Released for: Xbox Series X/S, PC
Also «Planet of Lana 2» comes with a playable demo for PC and consoles. It also looks beautiful. In terms of gameplay, the title didn't quite convince me at last year's Gamescom.
Date: 5 March
Released for: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
These games have already been released, but will receive updates or other new information
The first instalment of Warhorse Studios' medieval saga is getting a next-gen update for consoles. This means: 60 FPS with «Ultra Quality» settings. Switch 2 users will unfortunately miss out.
Date: as of now
Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S
Obsidian's fantasy RPG celebrates its first anniversary. A free «Anniversary Update» with new playable races, New Game Plus, photo mode, better performance and more. PS5 owners will also be able to enjoy the action role-playing game for the first time.
Date: as of now
Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
The update machine «No Man's Sky» delivers new, free content again. The «Remnant» update includes a gravity gun and new vehicles,
Date: as of now
Released for: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2, PC
