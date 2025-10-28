"Tattletale" Microsoft Teams: New function reports who is in the office

News + Trends
by Domagoj Belancic
From December, Microsoft wants to introduce a function in Teams that recognises whether employees are in the office. This raises concerns.
Microsoft is planning to expand the Teams platform - by adding a controversial function. This is designed to recognise whether employees are actually in the office. From December 2025, Teams will be able to automatically determine the work location based on the Wi-Fi connection.
The new function is called «Work Location Detection». As soon as your laptop or another device connects to the defined company network, Teams automatically sets the work location to «in the office» or to the respective building.
Microsoft justifies the expansion by wanting to support hybrid forms of work and create more transparency about who is currently working on site. This could be helpful for planning meetings, for example. At the same time, Microsoft emphasises that the function is deactivated by default and can only be activated with employees' consent.
Experts criticise, however, that the innovation could also be perceived as a form of surveillance, as the law firm Härting told Heise. Companies could use the function to monitor the behaviour of employees working from home. In Europe in particular, the conformity of this function with data protection laws must also be checked.
«Tom's Guide» and other portals are now speculating that the new feature will make this trick impossible. For example, the new function could check the IP address or MAC address of the router to ensure the location of the working device. However, this has not been confirmed.
Teams can already determine the work location based on the Wi-Fi name. If the name of the Wi-Fi (the so-called SSID) matches the Wi-Fi name of the company Wi-Fi, the status «In the office» was displayed. Since the pandemic, some companies have been using this method to check whether employees are actually in the office. Amazon, for example, as the blog «Tom's Guide» writes. In order to trick their superiors, employees simply renamed their private WLAN. This was enough to deceive teams.
