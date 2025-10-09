Synology relaxes drive constraints for 2025 Plus NAS models

News + Trends
by Jan Johannsen
Synology again allows HDDs and SATA SSDs from third-party manufacturers for 2025 Plus NAS models. M.2 SSDs remain blocked. What 2026 will bring remains to be seen.
With DSM 7.3, Synology is bringing data tiering, new security features and AI-supported collaboration in addition to relaxed drive support.
«2025 Plus Series» is not a technical standard. It is a product cycle with an expiry date. Synology is referring to all Plus models released in 2025 - such as the DS925+. Only these benefit from the relaxed drive policy for the time being. As of 9 October 2025, it is unclear what will happen to future models.
Synology writes: «To provide users with more flexibility, the DiskStation Plus, Value and J series (model year 2025) with DSM 7.3 support the use of third-party drives» and further «Creating M.2-based storage pools and caches still requires drives listed on the compatibility list.».
Synology offers its own HDDs and SSDs - with a guarantee, but without a price brake. The models often cost significantly more than identical variants from Seagate, Toshiba or WD. Technically, there are hardly any differences. What counts is the release. And that is a selling point for Synology.
I analysed how expensive this can be - and how little NAS a NAS can sometimes be - in my review of the DS925+:
The price premium for HDDs can be between 12 and 50 per cent. Depending on which capacity you choose from which retailer and what the current daily price is. In the case of M.2 SSDs, which are still blocked for the 2025 Plus models, it can sometimes be around 200 per cent more than the competition.
Whether Synology really changes course or just releases the brakes for a short time will become clear in 2026.
If you own a Plus series NAS from 2025, you can once again use 3.5"hard drives and 2.5"SATA SSDs from third-party manufacturers. Synology technically allows them, even if the compatibility database still only lists Synology drives. Nevertheless, storage pools can be created, volumes built and data saved - even with Seagate, WD or Toshiba. What is still not possible are M.2 SSDs.
