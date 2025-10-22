ChatGPT Atlas: OpenAI presents its AI browser

News + Trends
How AI promotes fraud
by Spektrum der Wissenschaft
The AI industry leader's browser combines web browsing with seamless integration of its chatbot. It should be able to complete simple tasks independently.
Atlas combines classic browser elements such as tabs, search or autocomplete with a side ChatGPT bar that summarises, compares or rewrites web pages. If desired, ChatGPT remembers contextual details from visited pages in order to personalise subsequent responses.
These reminders are linked to the user account and saved. They can be viewed, archived or deleted in the settings. Nothing is saved in incognito mode. According to OpenAI, it does not use browser content for model development unless users activate the corresponding option in the settings (opt-in).
The agent mode can trigger actions in the browser - such as searches, product comparisons or filling out shopping carts. OpenAI sets security limits: The agent does not install any extensions, does not access the file system and does not work on sensitive sites such as online banking portals. As with other agents, reliability is likely to be limited for complex workflows.
Atlas is not the first AI browser on the market. Several suppliers are already vying for users' favour. The three biggest competitors:
AI browsers are seen as the new front line for interaction with chatbots. They could fundamentally change the way we surf the web. It remains to be seen whether this system will work sustainably if language models process the content of websites directly into answers in many cases. Because then no direct traffic ends up with the creators - and this is often the only incentive to produce content in the first place.
OpenAI has released its own browser, ChatGPT Atlas, which integrates ChatGPT directly into the interface. Atlas is now available worldwide free of charge for macOS. Versions for Windows, iOS and Android are to follow. A «agent mode», which automates simple web tasks, is initially reserved for Plus, Pro and Business plans.
