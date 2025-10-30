Spotify subscriptions will become more expensive - from 1 November

News + Trends
by Debora Pape
Spotify is making all plans in Switzerland more expensive. New prices will apply from 1 November - here's what you can do.
Spotify justifies the move with the further development of its products and functions, most recently the Lossless function. The service is also increasing prices in other countries. Nevertheless, unlike other streaming services, this is only the second time in ten years that Spotify has resorted to this method.
Alternatively, you can take out a so-called «Basic» subscription. This allows you to continue listening to music, but audio books are in short supply. You will also have to do without one or two other features. But you will continue to pay the previous prices. You can find out exactly how to do this here.
You have until tomorrow to decide whether to pay the price, change your plan or even cancel. The new tariffs will apply the day after tomorrow, Saturday 1 November. You can change or cancel your plan here (you must be logged in)
The music streaming service Spotify is increasing its prices in Switzerland. While new customers have already been feeling the effects of the new prices since September, existing users are now also being hit:
The standard subscription «Premium Individual» will now cost 15.95 francs per month - two francs more than before. The other models are also going up in price: the plan for students is going up by one franc to 8.95 francs, the Duo plan now costs 21.95 instead of 18.95 francs and the price for the family plan is going up from 22.95 to 26.95 francs.
If you don't feel like paying the new prices, you can of course switch to another streaming service. There are plenty of alternatives. But you're unlikely to save a fortune, as the price differences are rather small. At most, you would be making a statement. You can also opt for the free version of Spotify. However, you'll have to live with adverts and no offline function.
