Spotify subscriptions will become more expensive - from 1 November

Florian Bodoky 30.10.2025

Spotify is making all plans in Switzerland more expensive. New prices will apply from 1 November - here's what you can do.

Spotify justifies the move with the further development of its products and functions, most recently the Lossless function. The service is also increasing prices in other countries. Nevertheless, unlike other streaming services, this is only the second time in ten years that Spotify has resorted to this method.

Pay, switch - or cut back

Alternatively, you can take out a so-called «Basic» subscription. This allows you to continue listening to music, but audio books are in short supply. You will also have to do without one or two other features. But you will continue to pay the previous prices. You can find out exactly how to do this here.

Decision by tomorrow

You have until tomorrow to decide whether to pay the price, change your plan or even cancel. The new tariffs will apply the day after tomorrow, Saturday 1 November. You can change or cancel your plan here (you must be logged in)

