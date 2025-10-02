News + Trends 15 8

Microsoft makes the Game Pass up to 50 per cent more expensive

Samuel Buchmann Translation: machine translated 2.10.2025

The prices of gaming plans are rising worldwide. The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate has been hit the hardest. However, it now includes more games and is set to receive more day-one releases.

Microsoft is reorganising Xbox Game Pass and increasing prices at the same time: The Ultimate tariffs will now cost USD 29.99 instead of USD 19.99 per month in the USA - an increase of 50 per cent. At the same time, the other tiers are being renamed. Core will become Essential (still USD 9.99) and Standard will become Premium (still USD 14.99). Existing Core and Standard plans will be converted automatically. The price of the PC Game Pass will increase from 11.99 to 16.49 US dollars (+38 per cent).

The new prices apply immediately for new customers and for existing customers on the next billing cycle. In Germany, the price hike is just as brutal as in the USA, while Switzerland is faring better. This is probably due to the exchange rates. However, the PC Game Pass is similarly expensive. An overview of the monthly prices here:

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

New: 24.99 CHF (+25 %) / 26.99 EUR (+50 %)

24.99 CHF (+25 %) / 26.99 EUR (+50 %) Old: 19.99 CHF / 17.99 EUR

Xbox Game Pass Premium (formerly Standard)

New: 14.99 CHF (=) / 12.99 EUR (=)

14.99 CHF (=) / 12.99 EUR (=) Old: 14.99 CHF / 12.99 EUR

Xbox Game Pass Essential (formerly Core)

New: 9.99 CHF (+11 %) / 8.99 EUR (+29 %)

9.99 CHF (+11 %) / 8.99 EUR (+29 %) Old: 9 CHF / 6.99 EUR

PC Game Pass

New: 15.99 CHF (+23 %) / 14.99 EUR (+25 %)

15.99 CHF (+23 %) / 14.99 EUR (+25 %) Old: 12.99 CHF / 11.99 EUR

Bigger library, more day-one releases

Microsoft justifies the price increase with additional services. The Ultimate plan now includes 45 new games, including «Hogwarts Legacy» and various «Assassin's Creed». In total, the most expensive plan now includes over 400 titles. According to Microsoft, it also receives at least 75 day-one releases per year - 50 per cent more than before. Ubisoft+ Classics and Fortnite Crew will also be available from 18 November. Xbox Cloud Gaming is leaving beta, Ultimate will receive the highest streaming quality with support up to 1440p and increased bit rates.

Premium and Essential are also being upgraded. Premium now offers over 200 games, including PC titles for the first time, as well as unlimited cloud streaming. New Xbox titles are still not available from day one, but will follow within a year in Premium (excluding Call of Duty). The Essential library grows to 50 games and includes cloud access and online multiplayer. The PC Game Pass will become more expensive, retain Day One access and receive additional Ubisoft titles, but not Ubisoft+ Classics.

The performance overview of the various Xbox Game Pass plans.

Source: Microsoft

This is not the first price increase for Game Pass. Microsoft already increased the price of its gaming plans a year ago. Demand has nevertheless grown. US revenue from game subscriptions increased in 2025. Microsoft reports all-time highs in developer participation and player activity in Game Pass, but does not provide an updated subscriber count.

How do I change or cancel my plan?

If you want to manage your Xbox subscriptions, you can do this in your Microsoft account at «Services and subscriptions». On the Xbox console, you can manage your plans under: Settings > Account > Subscriptions.

