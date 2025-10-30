News + Trends 2 1

These are the new PS Plus games in November 2025

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 30.10.2025

An atmospheric adventure on silent paws, a realistic motorsport title and a game that pokes fun at physics await you in the Playstation Plus Essential subscription.

The new Playstation Plus games for November 2025 have been announced. From 4 November, you can once again get three titles for free if you have an active PS Plus subscription. My highlight is the atmospheric indie adventure «Stray». You can add the games to your library up to and including Monday, 1 December.

«Stray»

When: 4 November

Where: PS4, PS5

Year: 2022



Few indie titles have received as much attention in recent years as «Stray». You take on the role of a stray cat that wanders through the neon-lit alleyways of a dilapidated cyber city: alone, injured and separated from your family.

You drag yourself through dark alleyways, climb over robotic legs, scratch at dusty furniture and search for a way out of the underground metropolis. You explore the surroundings from the perspective of a four-legged friend, interact with robots and solve environmental puzzles. You will be supported by the B-12 drone, which will help you with navigation and communication.

The game comes from French indie studio BlueTwelve and impresses with an atmospheric setting, calm gameplay and an emotional story.

«EA Sports WRC 24»

When: 4 November

Where: PS5

Year: 2023



With «EA Sports WRC 24», Codemasters brings its years of experience from the «Dirt» series to the official World Rally Championship. The game is based on the full FIA licence with current drivers, teams and vehicles. You drive on gravel, snow and tarmac, battling with changing weather and tight corners.

The biggest innovation is in the detail: The «Builder Mode» allows you to design your own rally car from scratch. In «Moments Mode» you can relive legendary stages from WRC history. There is also cross-play multiplayer, time trials and a career that takes you step by step from junior driver to champion.

Technically, «WRC 24» offers a stable driving experience and a precise physics system that noticeably penalises mistakes.

«Totally Accurate Battle Simulator»

When: 4 November

Where: PS4, PS5

Year: 2019



Things are very different in «Totally Accurate Battle Simulator». Here, it's not tyres clashing on gravel tracks, but wild armies of rocking game figures. You pit Vikings against knights, peasants against mammoths or simply everything against everything. And watch what happens. The AI stumbles, falls and fights in exaggerated slapstick style.

Underneath the silly surface lies a clever principle: you combine units, experiment with formations and find surprising tactical solutions. There is also a sandbox mode in which you can create your own armies and scenarios. «TABS» is not a strategy game in the classic sense, but a creative playground full of chaos and humour.

Header image: Annapurna Interactive

