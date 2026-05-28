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Snapdragon C promises notebooks for 300 US dollars

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 28.5.2026

The new Snapdragon C processor is set to make notebooks more affordable. Qualcomm is aiming for 300 US dollars for the cheapest variants.

A pleasant change from the countless price increases of recent months: Qualcomm has presented Snapdragon C, a new chipset for low-cost notebooks. The only thing missing now are the devices to be presented later in the year.

Qualcomm leaves a lot to the imagination when it comes to details

The Snapdragon C, like its more powerful X siblings is an ARM chipset. In terms of design, it corresponds to smartphone processors and not the classic x86 chips from Intel or AMD. Qualcomm did not provide any technical details such as the number or type of processing cores at the time of the announcement. This leaves room for speculation.

There are speculations that it is a renamed smartphone processor, which Qualcomm also offers under the Snapdragon label. Apple does the same with the MacBook Neo and uses an iPhone chip in the notebook with the A18.

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The favourable price suggests that the older Kryo rather than the new Oryon architecture will be used. Although the Snapdragon C has an NPU for AI applications, the price range mentioned suggests that the devices will hardly have more than eight gigabytes of RAM. This would rule out the Copilot as an AI on notebooks. Microsoft requires at least 16 gigabytes of RAM for it.

The notebooks with a Snapdragon C should be suitable for surfing the internet, video streaming and productive tasks. However, this is more likely to mean emails and text documents than extensive video editing. Acer, HP and Lenovo, among others, are expected to present laptops with the new chipset later this year. IFA at the beginning of September or the Qualcomm Summit in autumn would be suitable occasions.

Header image: Qualcomm

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