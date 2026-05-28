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Valve increases Steam Deck OLED prices by up to 300 dollars

Martin Jud Translation: machine translated 28.5.2026

Valve has drastically increased the price of the Steam Deck OLED. The cheaper model now costs 789 US dollars (779 euros), the larger one 949 dollars (919 euros). At the same time, there are increasing indications that the upcoming Steam Machine will be even more expensive.

It's a hefty mark-up that Valve has announced in an inconspicuous blog post. After months of scarcity, the Steam Deck OLED is to be available again - but at prices that are really steep. 240 US dollars more for the 512-gigabyte model, 300 dollars more for the 1-terabyte version. A hefty plus. And a leak about the Steam Machine is doing the rounds, bringing the next piece of bad news.

Why Valve is increasing prices

Valve justifies the price jump with increased costs for memory and data storage. In fact, DRAM and NAND prices have risen massively due to the demand for AI - a problem that affects the entire industry. Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo have also increased their console prices in recent months. The Steam Deck OLED now has an entry-level price that competes with high-end handhelds such as the Asus ROG Ally X.

Game consoles CHF 650.60 Valve Steam Deck OLED 512GB 322 Game consoles CHF 720.– Valve Steam Deck OLED 1TB 322

What this means for the Steam Machine

This trend does not stop at the Steam Machine. The Valve insider Brad Lynch claims to have heard a rough price estimate two months ago, which was already higher than the Steam Deck OLED prices at the time. Since then, storage costs have risen further - which, according to Notebookcheck, is likely to hit the Steam Machine particularly hard. A price above the $1,000 mark therefore seems more realistic than ever.

There is one small consolation: Valve's refurbished LCD models of the Steam Deck remain unaffected by the price increase and start at 279 dollars for the 64-gigabyte version in the USA. However, LCD Steam Decks are harder to come by in Europe and are no longer produced new.

Header image: Shutterstock

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