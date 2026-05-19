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Months too late, but the Trump Phone is real

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 19.5.2026

Eight months late, a different design and a false US flag: the Trump Phone T1 has arrived and would not be worth reporting if it weren't for its omnipresent namesake.

In June 2025, the Trump Phone T1 was presented and was supposed to be available in August or September. The promise «Made in the USA» was quickly replaced by «American-Proud Design» and similar paraphrases. After months of waiting, the television channel NBC has now got its hands on its first gold smartphone.

Golden makeover for the HTC U24 Pro

The Trump Phone that has now been delivered is slightly better equipped than originally announced, but still not a good deal. Except for the battery, the data sheet corresponds to the two-year-old HTC U24 Pro. The positions of the headphone jack, the microSD socket and interruptions in the frame are also identical. The gold colour and the design of the back are the only special features - and «Truth Social», the social network of the Trump family, is pre-installed.

NBC has received its Trump Phone, but the smartphone is still only available for pre-order on the «Trump mobile website». 499 dollars - excluding tax - is still the introductory price of the T1. The HTC U24 Pro came onto the market two years ago with a recommended retail price of 549 euros - including VAT. For this price, the Trump Phone comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 50-megapixel front camera as well as a 5000 mAh battery that charges at up to 30 watts. Android 15 is pre-installed. I maintain: This is not a good deal and only something for Trump fanboys.

The Trump Phone appears to come from the same production facility as the HTC U24 Pro.

Source: Trump Mobile

However, proud Americans will have to live with the fact that the US flag on the back of the Trump Phone is incorrect. The US counterparts count eleven stripes instead of the thirteen for the founding states. I'd say there are twelve, and the lowest one has been sacrificed by the presidential family to the «Trump Mobile» lettering. That's how quickly the supposed patriotism ends.

Please feel free to discuss the phone's specs in the comments; however, insults, slurs and the like will be removed.

Header image: Trump Mobile

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