News + Trends 10 1

Smartphone, hat and jacket: the solar gadgets from MWC 2025

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 6.3.2025

Solar cells on the back of a smartphone, on a sun hat or a jacket: there are several ideas on show at MWC 2025 that can be used to extend battery life.

The batteries of conventional smartphones are currently neither getting bigger nor extending the battery life of the devices. However, if several exhibitors at the Mobile World Congress have their way, solar cells could soon replace power banks for recharging on the go.

This smartphone charges itself

Chinese manufacturer Infinix presented a concept smartphone at the MWC with Perowskit solar cells on the back. The exhibitor also presented a solar cover for one of its smartphones.

There are solar cells on the back of this smartphone.

Source: Lorenz Keller

Perovskite instead of silicon Solar cells based on perovskite are still relatively new. However, at 26.1 per cent, they have already almost reached the efficiency of classic silicon solar cells of 27.1 per cent. However, only in combination with toxic lead. Researchers have already replaced the lead with tin. However, this oxidised more quickly, which meant that the solar cells lasted less long and their efficiency decreased. However, researchers are endeavouring to solve this problem and increase efficiency even further. So-called tandem solar cells are also currently being worked on. Here, conventional silicon solar cells are coated with a wafer-thin layer of perovskite crystals. In laboratory tests, these have achieved an efficiency of 29 per cent. In 2022, it was possible to produce tandem solar cells based solely on perovskite. They achieve an efficiency of 19.1 per cent.

The smartphone case with solar cells.

Source: Jan Johannsen

The solar cells utilise so-called sunflower technology. The crystals in the cell orientate themselves towards the sun like plants for optimum energy yield. Despite this, the small areas on the back of smartphones currently only achieve an output of up to two watts.

At the Infinix stand, the torch has to replace the sun.

Source: Lorenz Keller

This hardly charges the battery of a smartphone, but at least extends the runtime. Infinix advertises its solar gadgets as extending the standby time or having energy for emergencies. The manufacturer promises further improvements to the charging technology in the future. These are also necessary, as the demonstration of the charging function using a powerful torch only worked occasionally on the premises at the MWC.

From time to time, the smartphone indicated that it was charging.

Source: Lorenz Keller

Solar cells for dressing

Anker is also focussing on solar cells made from perovskite. The manufacturer presented its solar jacket in Barcelona, which was first seen at CES in Las Vegas at the beginning of 2025. However, this is only a proof of concept. The manufacturer wants to use it to demonstrate how its flexible solar cells work so that it can sell them to other companies. The jacket itself will not go on sale.

This jacket will not be launched on the market, but the flexible solar cells can be purchased by other manufacturers.

Source: Lorenz Keller

Instead, Anker plans to start selling a sunshade with the same technology in the coming months. This should be able to deliver an output of up to 100 watts.

The solar hat that Ecoflow exhibited in Barcelona is already available. It not only protects against the sun, but also converts its light into electrical energy. However, it does not have an integrated energy storage unit. However, you can connect two devices - one via USB-C and one via USB-A. The hat delivers up to twelve watts to these devices. According to Ecoflow, the hat can charge the 4000 mAh battery of a smartphone in three hours.

The solar cells are clearly visible in the brim of the hat.

Source: Lorenz Keller

I imagine the cable on the hat to be rather annoying. But you could also lay the hat down at the rest area and use it as a solar panel.

Power station accessories CHF 115.– EcoFlow Solar Hut

A solar notebook

Lenovo is not only showing display concepts at the MWC. The notebook manufacturer has also fitted a laptop with solar cells on the lid.

The rectangles on the notebook lid reveal the solar cells.

Source: Jan Johannsen

Even in this case, the solar energy is not used to keep the notebook running permanently. The focus is on extending the battery life. The manufacturer does not reveal exact performance data, but 20 minutes in the sun should be enough for an additional hour of video playback. Despite the panel, the laptop is neither larger, thicker nor heavier than comparable devices.

Header image: Lorenz Keller

I like this article! 10 people like this article







