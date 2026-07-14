News + Trends 16 4

Saturnix Dione: This retro camera you print and build yourself

Martin Jud Translation: machine translated 14.7.2026

GitHub user Yutani140x has built a retro camera with a cyberpunk influence and released it as a complete open-source project. The heart of the device is a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W.

Four months ago, Yutani140x showcased a first prototype of his self-built camera in the "Cassette-Futurism" style on Reddit. The response was so overwhelming that he promised to release the building plans. Now he has kept his word: The Saturnix has been released as a complete open-source project.

Yutani140x / GitHub

The heart of the Saturnix is a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W. It also includes a 16-megapixel sensor with autofocus, a 2-inch IPS display, a small buzzer for feedback, and a microSD card for storage. A web interface allows photos to be transferred to smartphones or other devices with a browser via a Wi-Fi hotspot.

Yutani140x / GitHub

The Pi is housed in a self-designed case that is reminiscent of old analog cameras or technical devices from the 80s. Yutani140x was inspired by worlds like Blade Runner and Ghost in the Shell. Particularly striking: Instead of cheap buttons, he uses mechanical keyboard switches, so that each shot feels satisfyingly weighty.

A camera with two souls

The Saturnix is not a camera for perfect photos – at least not in a hurry. It has two completely different personalities. In normal mode, it takes 16-megapixel pictures in DNG and JPEG format. The capture itself (exposure) is fast, but the entire processing – from reading the sensor to writing to the SD card – takes between three and twelve seconds, depending on the settings.

Yutani140x / GitHub

Yutani140x / GitHub

If speed is essential, a "Dynamic Mode" is available. This mode uses the preview stream and takes a photo in about 1/50 of a second. The trade-off is lower image quality. Yutani140x himself says: "the quality is honestly terrible :D".

Yutani140x / GitHub

Yutani140x / GitHub

For more control, shutter speed, ISO, white balance, and exposure compensation can be adjusted directly on the device. The autofocus can be switched between continuous, single, and manual focusing.

Despite this self-irony, a lot of attention to detail has gone into the Saturnix. The camera has a self-timer, an HDR function, a battery with a charge indicator and automatic shutdown, and even an integrated watermark generator.

Yutani140x / GitHub

Yutani140x / GitHub

The user interface is also in a sci-fi style: monospace font, warm gold, a CRT static effect, and plenty of technical jargon. The camera offers six integrated JPEG presets, from warm vintage tones to vibrant colors, a lo-fi VHS look, as well as neutral and black and white options.

Open, repairable, customizable

Yutani140x emphasizes that this is his first major project and that he is not primarily a software developer. A large part of the software was developed with AI support. The Saturnix is deliberately kept open, repairable, and customizable.

Yutani140x / GitHub

The first version is named "Saturnix Dione", and development continues – his project is marked as "active development". Anyone who wants to build the camera can find all files and instructions on GitHub.

Header image: Yutani140x / GitHub

I like this article! 16 people like this article







