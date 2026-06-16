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Commodore is riding the retro wave with a flip phone

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 16.6.2026

Anyone who gets their hands on the Commodore Callback 8020 will have more time to play on their C64. Social media, the browser and email are blocked on this flip phone.

In the summer of 2025, a fan named Peri Frantic took the helm at Commodore. Following two reissues of old C64 models, the company is launching a flip phone that does more than just ride the retro wave visually. As social media apps are blocked on the Callback 8020 and text input is only possible via T9, it is designed to help users spend less time on their mobile phones.

No social media, but 99 per cent of all Android apps

Whether white, transparent blue or gold: all five colour variants of the Commodore Callback 8020 exude retro charm. The flip phone offers internet access via Wi-Fi or 4G, but imposes limits on itself so as not to be a device for endless scrolling.

The transparent blue version of the Commodore Callback.

Source: Commodore

As a result, social media apps, browsers, email programmes and typical work apps such as Teams are blocked by the system on the Callback. The touchscreen is disabled and text input is via T9 using the dial keys. This means you’ll want to keep your chats brief.

The software used is Sailfish OS from Jolla. This continuation of former Nokia software from Finland is designed to keep your data private whilst still ensuring that 99 per cent of all Android apps run on the flip phone. The exceptions are the blocked categories mentioned above. It remains to be seen which apps can be usefully controlled via the buttons.

Classic silver look.

Source: Commodore

When opened, you’ll see a 3.25-inch IPS display with a resolution of 640 × 480 pixels. If that’s not retro enough for you: the 1.77-inch screen on the lid is a fluorescent or Digitron display. To prevent the entire display from lighting up, Commodore has fitted a notification LED on the lid.

The sound is retro too. The Callback features an FM radio, supports HD audio and plays the sounds of the C64’s SID chip. A wired headset is included in the package.

These headphones are included in the pack.

Source: Commodore

The Mediatek Helio G81 is used as the processor. It is supported by four gigabytes of RAM. The internal storage is 64 gigabytes and can be expanded by up to 256 gigabytes using a microSD card. A 32-gigabyte card is included in the box. This could quickly become necessary, as a selection of classic and modern C64 games, as well as ‘ «’ and ‘Snake’» – in memory of Nokia – are pre-installed. You can also take photos with a 48-megapixel camera. The only drawback: the memory card takes up the same space as the second SIM card slot.

The Callback 8020 is charged via USB-C and the 1550 mAh battery can be removed without tools, just like in the old days. You can also swap the flip phone’s cover for different colours. Incidentally, its hinge has been tested for 200,000 movements. If you open and close it 50 times a day, it should last for almost eleven years.

All details at a glance

Source: Commodore

Price and availability

At present, you can only join a waiting list on the Commodore homepage, but you will at least receive a $50 discount on the $549 price tag. However, you’ll still be paying more than you would for one of the new C64s. The pre-order phase is expected to begin on 30 June, and delivery of orders is scheduled for the winter.

Fancy a gold one?

Source: Commodore

Commodore also ships to Europe and converts the reduced price to a round figure of 397.77 francs or 431.75 euros. Import duties and taxes will be added to this, and there is no information yet regarding shipping costs.

Header image: Commodore

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