The Commodore 64 Ultimate comes with more than 100 classic games

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 3.12.2025

Commodore fans revive the cult: The new Commodore 64 Ultimate comes with a USB stick in the form of a cassette containing more than 100 games.

The year 2025 could be the year of resurrection for the nostalgic Commodore brand. Following the takeover of the existing brands by a fan, the YouTuber Peri Fractic, in June, the first product announcement soon followed: the Commodore 64 Ultimate. The device is intended to bring back happy childhood memories for older generations, but comes with the latest technology such as USB-C ports.

The scope of delivery also includes a USB stick with numerous classic games and other «goodies». In the form of a cassette, of course, how could it be otherwise? Until now, it was not known what was on the stick. Now the secret has been revealed - the company designed a cover for the fan magazine ZZAP 64, which is sure to bring tears to the eyes of many Commodore lovers.

Commodore has obtained permission from the copyright holder Rockford for the cover design.

More than 100 licensed titles as well as Commodore music tracks and demos can be found on the stick. These include classics from the 80s and 90s such as «The Way of the Exploding Fist» (1985), «Hunchback» (1983) and «Acid Runner» (1993). But there are also titles that were later developed for the C64. You can find the complete list here.

This makes the cassette stick a treasure trove for fans from the era of classic computer games. More games are available at itch.io - and in his newsletter, Peri Fractic states that even old original C64 cartridges can be used with the new Ultimate device.

When will the Commodore 64 Ultimate be released?

The modern Commodore 64 has been available for pre-order since July and now the wait seems to be coming to an end. Around a fortnight ago, Peri Fractic reported on the current status via the official Commodore channel.

10,000 devices were ready for final assembly at the time. These included 5000 Commodore 64 Ultimate of the beige-coloured «Basic Edition», 2000 of the transparent, RGB-illuminated «Starlight Edition» and 3000 of the golden «Founders Edition». 500 pieces should then be produced per day and dispatched soon afterwards. Orders are still possible, but with an expected delivery date from February.

Header image: Commodore

