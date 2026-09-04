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Satisfied customers: Gold for Galaxus Mobile from Comparis

Martin Jungfer Translation: machine translated 4.9.2026

When it comes to customer satisfaction, Galaxus Mobile is at the forefront in Switzerland. I'm not saying that, Comparis is. The comparison service conducted a large survey. Only three mobile subscription providers were even better.

A total of 17 mobile network operators made it onto the ranking list in a survey commissioned by Comparis. A market research institute surveyed 4,500 people. This is a representative sample of the Swiss population. The following dimensions were examined:

Value for money

Quality and service

Communication and transparency

Touchpoints and contact

The overall winner is Spusu, the brand of the Austrian Mass Response Service GmbH for Switzerland, with a score of 5.5. Close behind are Quickline (score 5.4) and Wingo with 5.3.

Three providers achieved an overall score of 5.2: Migros Mobile, Lidl Connect, and Galaxus Mobile. According to Comparis rules, anyone who achieves a score between 5.2 and 5.4 receives a gold seal. I imagine my colleagues will hang that on the office wall.

Or maybe not. Noel Staub, Leader Support Galaxus Mobile, says: «Of course, we are pleased that we achieved a good result, especially because service, contact options, and transparency were also surveyed.» However, he sees no reason to print out the result, put it in a picture frame, and hang it up. «We'll talk about it again if it's the platinum seal next year», says Noel with a laugh.

Behind the scenes Why the customer service team behind our telecoms plans is based in Switzerland Martin Jungfer 72 likes 72 20 comments 20

The big players come up empty-handed

For the big three in the industry, the result of the Comparis survey is not a badge of honor. Swisscom achieved an overall score of 4.9. Salt and Sunrise only managed a 4.8 – the lowest score among the 17 providers evaluated in detail.

The fact that the survey took place in May likely played a role. In the weeks prior, Swisscom, Salt, and Sunrise had announced that they would be increasing their subscription prices.

And what about Galaxus Internet?

Comparis also determined how satisfied customers are with their internet providers. Here, iWay leads the field with a score of 5.3. They are followed by Quickline, Sasag, Teleboy, and Wingo. Swisscom, Salt, Yallo, and Sunrise land in the last four places.

Galaxus Internet is not listed. Presumably, too few of the 4,500 respondents have a subscription to be able to rate it. At least 30 mentions would have been necessary. However, there is a multitude of smaller providers in the market for internet connections, which makes this number harder to reach.

Header image: Martin Jungfer

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