Samsung's Timeless Frame: 130 inches, Micro RGB and zero modesty

Luca Fontana Translation: machine translated 7.1.2026

When Samsung presents a new television, it is rarely about modesty. The new 130-inch micro RGB TV is technically fascinating, visually extreme - and about as suitable for a living room as a private IMAX.

When Samsung announces a new TV, the question is now less whether it is big, but how big. The answer this time is: 130 inches. At CES 2026, Samsung is showing the R95H micro RGB TV, a device that sounds more like an architectural statement than consumer electronics.

The TV makes it clear from its appearance that it is not intended for the classic living room. The slim «Timeless Frame» makes the display look like a floating window (I'm not saying that, Samsung did in its own press release), integrates speakers unobtrusively into the frame and follows Samsung's old idea of «technology as art».

Samsung's Timeless Frame shows what is probably the most beautiful Christmas tree ever displayed on a TV.

This works surprisingly well, especially because at this size, any wrong design decision would be immediately and brutally noticeable. And in case you're wondering: No, the Timeless Frame is not an evolution of the Frames or Frame Pros.

Micro RGB: Colour at the source - and a lot of computing work

Technically, Samsung relies on Micro RGB. This means that red, green and blue LEDs generate the light directly in the backlight. There is no more white light that is later coloured by filters. Colours are created at the source. This saves light losses, allows finer control and opens the door to significantly larger colour spaces. Samsung promises complete coverage of BT.2020 - a value that even modern OLEDs with a quantum dot layer only just achieve.

To prevent this from ending in chaos, enormous computing power is required. Thousands of tiny RGB diodes have to be synchronously controlled, dimmed and colour-managed. Samsung combines this with a new AI image pipeline and an anti-glare surface, which is not a nice-to-have at 130 inches, but a must. Reflections would be the certain death of any image effect here.

So far, so nice. Even if I would like to see more transparency here. In the end, it's not the number of RGB diodes - which will undoubtedly be very high - but how many dimming zones the processor actually controls individually. At least a very convincing micro RGB demo at the last IFA in Berlin showed me that this can work well in principle.

First inflate, then shrink

And yet there remains a crucial catch: this TV is not a promise for the market, but a piece of evidence. 130 inches may be impressive, but it says little about how close Micro RGB is to being suitable for everyday use. New display technologies can almost always be blown up before they can be usefully reduced in size. This is precisely the crux of the matter. Samsung has so far remained silent on when Micro RGB could appear in 65 or 77 inches at prices that don't include building a house.

The price of the R95H also remains an official secret. Realistically, it is likely to be in the six-figure (!) range. So anyone buying this TV is not planning around furniture, but around the Timeless Frame itself. Nevertheless, this monster is important: completely over the top, yes - but damn fascinating.

Header image: Samsung Newsroom

