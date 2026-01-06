News + Trends 7 2

Hisense relies on RGB mini LED and Dolby Vision 2 - a promise with a question mark

Luca Fontana 6.1.2026

Hisense is showing new flagship TVs with RGB mini LED and Dolby Vision 2 at CES 2026. The announcement sounds like a new beginning. But what is real innovation - and what is just a promise for the time being?

At CES 2026 in Las Vegas, Hisense presents its new flagship TVs. The UR9S and UR8S models use RGB mini-LED backlighting and are among the first TVs to support Dolby Vision 2 in 2026.

On paper, this is a challenge to OLED and classic mini LED TVs. In practice, however, the announcement raises more questions than it answers.

RGB mini LED: big idea, many unanswered questions

RGB mini LED is a further development of classic mini LED backlights. Instead of generating white light that is later coloured by colour filters or quantum dots, RGB systems use red, green and blue LEDs directly in the backlight. This promises less light loss, a higher colour volume and theoretically more precise control over brightness and colours.

Hisense speaks of significantly improved colour reproduction, very high peak brightness and less blooming in dark image areas. However, the manufacturer does not provide any concrete figures. Hisense has not yet provided any information on the number of dimming zones or the actual control of the RGB diodes.

This is crucial, as more and smaller LEDs alone do not guarantee better picture quality. How cleanly an LCD TV displays dark scenes depends largely on how finely the local dimming works and how well the image processor can control thousands of light zones simultaneously. Without this information, it remains to be seen how big the practical advantage over current mini LED top models really is.

Sony is also blowing the same horn: at the last IFA in Berlin, I was able to see one of these RGB mini LED TVs with my own eyes.

180 and 300 hertz - impressive, but not important for many

Hisense also focuses on superlatives when it comes to the other key data. The new TVs are said to achieve up to ten thousand (!) nits and refresh rates of up to 180 hertz in 4K, and even up to 300 hertz at a reduced resolution.

This is technically impressive for PC gaming, but largely irrelevant for console gamers. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are limited to 120 hertz, and this figure is unlikely to play a role for most users in everyday life either.

Dolby Vision 2 promises more control

Much more exciting, however, is the announced support for Dolby Vision 2. Dolby's new HDR standard promises more intelligent image adjustments, finer black reproduction, better motion control and greater integration of the creative intentions of film makers. A «game changer» for the industry, including for upscaling, as was explained to me at the last IFA.

This is made possible by the MediaTek Pentonic 800, an extremely powerful processor that is used in the new Hisense TVs. However, Hisense itself points out that Dolby Vision 2 may only be added later via a firmware update. In addition, there is currently practically no content that uses the new standard at all.

For end consumers, this means that the technology has been announced but has not yet arrived. It is not clear when Dolby Vision 2 content will be available on a relevant scale, nor which functions will actually be activated on which models.

Dolby itself distinguishes between a full «Max» version and a slimmed-down version for less powerful devices. This does not make the already dense HDR ecosystem any clearer. Accordingly, major manufacturers such as Samsung, LG and Sony are still playing catch-up with this major development: Their 2026 models will «only have» Dolby Vision 1.0.

Another detail is Hisense's software strategy: while the new models will be released with Google TV in the USA, the Chinese manufacturer will continue to rely on its own Vidaa platform in Europe. Although this is no longer a knock-out criterion for streaming apps, differences in update speed, app selection and long-term support remain a topic.

Much ambition, little certainty

The bottom line is that Hisense is showing one thing above all else at CES 2026: ambition. The manufacturer no longer wants to be perceived solely in terms of price in the premium segment, but as a technological pioneer. RGB Mini LED and Dolby Vision 2 are the right buzzwords for this. However, it will only become clear whether this also offers a real advantage in the living room when independent tests clarify how well the local dimming works, how stable the image processing is and whether Dolby Vision 2 is more than just a logo on the box.

Until then, the announcement remains just that: a strong promise - and an invitation to take a closer look before being blinded by it.

Header image: Hisense Newsroom

