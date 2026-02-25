News + Trends 30 36

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: "Privacy Display" puts an end to prying eyes

Michelle Brändle Translation: machine translated 25.2.2026

With the Galaxy S26 series from Samsung, you get even more AI support for calls and image editing. The display of the Ultra model is now opaque at the touch of a button.

At first glance, Samsung's new Galaxy S26 series looks unspectacular. But there are interesting innovations under the surface: an opaque «privacy display» on the Ultra model and advanced AI functions.

The flagship is available in three variants. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has the most powerful innovations. The Galaxy S26 is the cheapest and smallest edition, while the S26 Plus is the slightly larger version - with a few adjustments to the hardware.

More privacy with an opaque display

The most exciting new feature protects against prying eyes: the privacy display. But only the Galaxy S26 Ultra has it

The technology switches off certain pixels or dims them so that the light only shines directly to the front. This blocks viewing angles over 45 degrees. The person sitting next to you on the train can't see your display. You set the mode directly via the quick menu - where Bluetooth, torch and co. are also located.

Samsung has changed little in terms of design and size. The Galaxy S26 Ultra has a 6.9-inch display, the Galaxy S26 Plus has a 6.7-inch display and the S26 has a 6.3-inch display. The regular Galaxy S26 is barely 0.1 inches larger.

However, the three devices are thinner than ever, with the Ultra, for example, measuring just 7.9 millimetres - if you ignore the camera rings. Corning Gorilla Armor 2 protects the phones - the same glass that Samsung already uses for the displays of the S25 series. The cases are made of «Armor Aluminium», a material that has been in use since the Galaxy S22.

The new Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra.

A high-quality AMOLED offers strong contrasts and a resolution of 3120 × 1440 pixels (on the Galaxy S26 Ultra and Plus). The refresh rate for all three versions of the Galaxy S26 is 1-120 hertz. Support for the S-Pen is only available on the Ultra.

KI has been further expanded

Samsung has relied heavily on AI functions since the Galaxy S24. The manufacturer is also expanding them further in the S26. Bixby is a voice assistant for intelligent operation. You can ask the AI for help with problems in natural language and it then adjusts the settings on the smartphone.

Samsung's photo assistant now works with commands. It reprocesses your pictures based on prompts. For example, you tell it to optimise light and shadow - and it does it. Later tests will show how well this works.

The photo assistant helps you edit images.

The Creative Studio for creating AI images and stickers has been around for some time. But Samsung has added functions here too. You can now create entire sticker sets.

The «Audio Eraser», which reduces background noise in videos, now works in third-party apps such as YouTube, Netflix or Instagram.

Practical for all screenshot collectors: They are now organised automatically. Samsung has defined eight categories for this purpose: Coupons, Barcodes, Events or Shopping. Manufacturer Nothing offers a similar function with its Essential Space.

Your screenshots will be automatically sorted into categories in future.

The two personalised AI helpers «Now Nudge» and «Now Brief» are receiving minor upgrades. «Now Nudge» gives you real-time suggestions depending on the current context. If you search for an address, the AI asks you whether you might need a taxi. The AI knows your calendar and can find photos in the gallery directly from Messenger if you wish. «Now Brief» provides even more personalised updates.

Are you one of those people who hate unknown numbers? Samsung offers - if it works - an exciting solution. With «Call Screening», an AI answers the call and clarifies who is on the other end of the line and why, and then forwards the person to you.

Google's well-known search function, Circle-to-search, can now search for multiple objects from one image. For example, it can dissect an entire outfit.

Hardware points to strong performance

Samsung is using two different chips for the new series. The Galaxy S26 Ultra uses a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, currently the most powerful chip from Qualcomm on the market, in an exclusive «for Galaxy» variant. The Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus are both powered by a Samsung Exynos 2600.

There are also differences in the built-in batteries: the Galaxy S26 Ultra has a 5000 mAh battery, the Galaxy S26 Plus has 4900 mAh and the Galaxy S26 has 4300 mAh. Sounds low, but that's 300 mAh more than the S25 and the battery life has been very good so far.

The Ultra charges from 0 to 75 per cent in 30 minutes with 60 watts and Super Fast Charging. The device still accepts 25 watts wirelessly. The S26 Plus accepts 45 watts and 25 watts wirelessly. The S26 still takes 25 watts and 15 watts wirelessly.

The regular Samsung Galaxy S26 charges with 25 watts.

To prevent the smartphones from overheating, Samsung has opted for a new cooling architecture and liquid cooling. These are designed to dissipate heat better than their predecessors.

Samsung has installed brighter wide-angle and telephoto cameras in all models. This could lead to better pictures in low light. You get the following lenses:

As in previous years, Samsung will provide the S26 smartphones with new Android versions and security updates for seven years. The phones are delivered with the latest Android 16 and the One UI 8.5 user interface.

Price and availability

