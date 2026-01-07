News + Trends 2 3

Razer Motoko: headphones cook, drive and game with you

Florian Bodoky Translation: machine translated 7.1.2026

At CES 2026, Razer will be showcasing Motoko, an AI headset that sees, listens and provides you with real-time instructions, translations and game information.

At CES 2026 in Las Vegas, Razer presented a new headset called Motoko. It is a concept that combines classic headphones with AI functions. The ear cups contain front-facing cameras, several microphones and additional sensors. An integrated Snapdragon processor processes audio and image data and gives you tips or instructions in real time. Motoko will also support well-known AI models such as ChatGPT or Gemini.

How does the headset work in detail?

You use Motoko like a wireless over-ear headset. You start requests via voice input, and a touch surface on the ear cups complements the controls. The microphones record conversations and ambient noise, while the cameras continuously provide visual information. The software combines both data streams and gives you answers as voice output. This allows Motoko to read texts aloud and give you tips - for example on menus, traffic signs or documents whose content is summarised. You can also get help with live translations of foreign-language conversations or summaries of lectures. Or you can ask for tips on cooking with a look in the fridge.

As you would expect from Razer, the headset is also designed to help you with gaming: Hints and information about maps, quests or approaching opponents are provided. With the latter, however, the question arises as to whether this is cheating.

Last but not least, the headset helps with navigation and orientation while on the move. Motoko describes routes, recognises landmarks and reads timetables. In unfamiliar cities, the AI explains ticket machines or directions on public transport.

The cameras are at eye level, but mounted on the side.

Source: Razer

It is unclear if and when

Razer shows «Project Motoko» as a prototype without final specifications, price or launch date. The concept demonstrates how AI assistants can be integrated directly into headphones - a format that is not so noticeable in everyday life or causes problems for people who wear glasses. Razer has not yet decided whether the prototype will ever go into series production.

Header image: Razer

