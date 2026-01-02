News + Trends 20 7

Point MC03: Designed in Switzerland, assembled in Germany

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 2.1.2026

No Google services, but design and software from Switzerland and assembly in Germany. In the new Punkt MC03, the manufacturer has improved the features that were a weak point in its predecessor.

The software is the big speciality of the smartphones from Punkt. The Swiss manufacturer relies on the AphyOS operating system. The Android version works without Google services, is designed to be particularly data-efficient and protect privacy. The MC03 now finally has the hardware to really utilise the software. The predecessor's performance and display were too weak.

OLED display, better chipset and battery still removable

The dark LCD display and the slow hardware were two of my biggest criticisms of the MC02. The MC03 looks better in both respects on the data sheet. Instead of an LCD screen, an OLED display is used, whose 550 nits are hopefully bright enough for outdoor use.

The predecessor of the MC03 was too slow for me. With eight gigabytes of RAM and the Mediatek Dimensity 7300, there is definitely an improvement on paper. For example, the processor is also in the CMF Phone 1 and was not outstanding, but usable.

Front and rear view of the Punkt MC03.

Only a minor change has been made to the front camera. Any improvements will be noticeable when tested. The removable battery is a special feature. The manufacturer has not yet specified the storage space, but does mention that it can be expanded using a microSD card.

The key data of the MC03 at a glance:

Display: 6.67-inch OLED, 120 hertz, 2436 × 1080 pixels, 550 nits

Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 7300

Memory: 8 gigabytes

Storage space: ? and expandable via microSD card

Main camera: 64 megapixels

Ultra wide-angle camera: 8 megapixels

Front camera: 32 megapixels

Battery: removable, 5200 mAh, 30 watt charging via USB-C, 15 watt wireless

Other: IP68, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6

The Swiss manufacturer has the MC03 assembled by Gigaset in Bocholt

AphyOS: A vault for data protection and still access to all apps

AphyOS is Punkt's own operating system. It is based on the open-source Android version AOSP 15 and does not require Google services. According to the manufacturer, it prioritises the privacy of its users. Among other things, the software is designed to effectively filter out «tracking and profiling technologies, bloatware, hidden apps and unwieldy background services».

The AphyOS Vault without app icons.

Punkt has recently divided AphyOS into two areas in order to reconcile the desire for privacy with the desire to be able to use all important apps: the Vault and the Wild Web. In the Vault, the focus is on privacy and a quiet user interface. It only contains apps that have been tested by Punkt, such as Threema or applications from Proton. These and other apps are available via a curated app store.

Any app can be installed on the Wild Web.

Any app from the App Store can be installed on the Wild Web. However, strict security measures are still in place to prevent data triangulation or unauthorised data leaks.

The VPN «Digital Nomad» is integrated into AphyOS and with the so-called ledger there is a simple switch to set the data protection level of apps.

The curated app store from Punkt.

Punkt states that it will provide AphyOS on the MC03 with feature updates for three years and security updates for five years.

Price and availability

The Punkt MC03 will be available from the end of January 2026. The recommended retail price is 699 euros or francs. A high price for the hardware, but you are also paying for part of the software.

Monthly fees are charged for using the Punkt MC03 after the first year.

The first year of using AphyOS is included in the purchase price. After that, a monthly fee of 11.99 euros or francs is due. If you pay annually, this is reduced to 9.99 euros/francs. If you take out a package for three or five years directly, the monthly price is reduced even further.

You therefore pay for the software with barer digital coins instead of your data.

Header image: Item

