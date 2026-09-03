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PlayStation State of Play in September: These are the new games Sony introduced

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 3.9.2026

Sony is showcasing new games for the PS5 in two 'State of Play' presentations. In addition to a deep dive into 'Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth', there are also a few surprises in store.

On the cover image from left to right: «Ghost of Yotei: Echoes of Sekigahara», «Maneater 2», «Conq: Crown of No Quarter», «Crimson Desert: Charting the Unknown»

Playstation fans are getting a lot of new games to see with two consecutive «State of Play» presentations. The first part focuses on Western titles – the second part focuses on Japanese developer studios. In this article, you will find all the games presented from both presentations.

«Final Fantasy 7: Revelation»

Game Director Naoki Hamaguchi brings a new trailer for «Final Fantasy 7: Revelation» to the State of Play – and reveals a concrete release date for the first time.

But that's not all: In a detailed gameplay deep dive, you can see the game's impressive open world.

With the airship, you can reach every part of the world early in the game and jump out with a parachute.

Where to next?

Source: Square Enix

Once on the ground, you travel with an agile Chocobo that can not only run but also jump quite high and fly. The cute bird even fights alongside you when enemies attack. The new grappling hook gun gives you even more freedom in exploration.

The third remake part gives you much more freedom in exploration.

Source: Square Enix

The combat system has been expanded with four freely selectable jobs (Warrior, Knight, Black Mage, and Summoner). Depending on which character performs which job, you will be able to use new attacks and defensive abilities.

The combat system has been meaningfully expanded.

Source: Square Enix

Furthermore, in the deep dive video, you can see the new Wutai region, side quests, and collectible items. «Final Fantasy 7: Revelation» looks huge and I am looking forward to spending countless hours in this beautiful world.

Date: April 8, 2027

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC

«Final Fantasy: Resonance»

Speaking of «Final Fantasy»: The mobile game «Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius» is being reinterpreted as a 2D-HD remake. In the new trailer, Sephiroth (from «Final Fantasy 7») also makes an appearance. You can download the demo from the Playstation Store right now. Your save file will be transferred to the final game.

Date: October 22

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2, PC

«Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World»

The third Square Enix game in the bunch. The latest installment in the «Dragon Quest» spin-off series «Monsters» offers over 500 new and familiar monsters that you can recruit, train, and breed.

Date: December 3

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2, PC

«Until Dawn 2»

In the successor to the cult classic, you play as members of a ghost-hunting group in search of their biggest story yet. Every decision in this horror adventure could lead to the death of a character. I like this type of game. Even if I never reach the "good" ending because of my stupid decisions.

Date: January 28, 2027

Available for: PS5

«Conq: Crown of No Quarter»

«Conq: Crown of No Quarter» is a wild mix of action RPG and strategy game with a Viking twist. In addition to brutal battles on land, you will also go to war on the high seas with your ship. Looks refreshingly different.

Date: 2027

Available for: PS5, PC

«Rev.Noir»

A new role-playing game from Konami. The Japanese publisher is bringing two trailers to the State of Play!

The combat system looks interesting – even if all the numbers, overlays, and effects seem a bit overwhelming. Fans of classic JRPGs can add the title to their wishlist.

Date: 2027

Available for: PS5

«Rhapsody in Scarlet»

Konami brought another surprise: «Rhapsody in Scarlet». A Japanese game set in 1920s New York. What a combo! The combat system of this crazy action title mixes magical attacks, melee weapons, and animal partners. I especially like the jazzy soundtrack. It looks absolutely crazy and I have no idea what the heck awaits me in this unique world.

Date: ???

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Metro 2039»

One of our Gamescom highlights. At the State of Play, the Ukrainian studio 4A Games shows impressions of the PS5 Pro version. And what can I say except: wow!

Date: February 4, 2027

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Gundam: Rogue Orbit»

Bandai Namco's brutal mech game makes an appearance with a new, action-packed trailer. Featuring: gross monsters, giant robots, and awesome moves. Oh, and explosions. Lots and lots of explosions. You'll have to be patient for a little while longer until the release.

Date: March 5, 2027

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Dragonball Xenoverse 3»

Luca played the epic «Dragon Ball» adventure at Gamescom. You can hear his impressions of one of the last works Akira Toriyama was involved in on the current podcast episode.

Date: 2027

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Stupid Never Dies»

In this zombie game, you don't kill zombies – you are a zombie. I like the colorful, punky art style. You can play a roughly two-hour demo right now. Your save file will be transferred to the final version of the game.

Date: October 21

Available for: PS5, PC

«WPCA: World Phasebound Control Authority»

In this co-op action RPG, you investigate supernatural events in Seoul. May I call the game a «Seoulslike», or would that be too much of a lame dad joke?

Date: 2028

Available for: PS5, PC

«Daba: Land of Water Scar»

With the «Playstation China Hero Project», Sony supports developer studios from the Middle Kingdom. This includes Dark Star, which announced a new Soulslike at the State of Play. Looks cool – but I'm slowly losing the ability to tell all these visually similar action RPGs apart.

Date: Spring 2027

Available for: PS5

«Where the Seeds Fall»

Are you afraid of heights? Then «Where the Seeds Fall» is not the right game for you. You fight your way down from a giant tree to the earth's surface. Branch by branch, stick by stick. Every jump and every step could be your end. Awesome idea.

Date: November 5

Available for: PS5

«Hunter's Moon»

A horror game whose plot takes place within a single night. You play as a woman who is accused of being a witch and is fleeing from an angry mob.

Date: October 26

Available for: PS5, PC

«Uncanyon»

The developer studio behind «Maquette» announces a new puzzle game. In «Uncanyon», you explore mysterious ruins and shape the game environment with your superpowers.

Date: 2027

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC

«Maneater 2»

Surprise! The trashy (meant as a compliment) shark game «Maneater» is getting a sequel. Next year, you can eat lots of stupid humans again as a great white shark.

Date: 2027

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC

«Fate/Extra Record»

A remake of the first game in the popular «Fate/Extra» series in Japan, which was released for the PSP in 2010. Looks like a mix of deckbuilder and dungeon crawler. The new edition is intended to be accessible to everyone who hasn't had any experience with the series yet.

Date: January 28, 2027

Available for: PS4, PS5, Switch, Switch 2, PC

«The Eminence in Shadow: Phantom Echoes»

The popular light novel and anime series in Japan is getting its first console game with «The Eminence in Shadow: Phantom Echoes».

Date: 2027

Available for: PS5, Switch 2, PC

«Slashzero»

A 2.5D side-scroller with a roguelike game structure. Want to get your hands on it already? A demo is available now in the Playstation Store – with over 10 hours (!) of playtime!

Date: Spring 2027

Available for: PS5, PC

«Crimson Desert: Charting the Unknown»

Is the mega-monster game «Crimson Desert» not overwhelming enough for you yet? How about an expansion where you lead a pirate life? Who needs «Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag» anyway.

Date: October 15

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2 (later), PC

«Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance»

Capcom's hunting game is getting a «gigantic» expansion. New areas, monsters, Master Rank quests, and gameplay mechanics await you. Looks fancy!

Date: 2027

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC

«Ghost of Yotei»

Recently, Sony has been supporting Playstation single-player games with cool content even after launch. Very exemplary! The excellent samurai adventure «Ghost of Yotei» is getting a story expansion («Echoes of Sekigahara») and a survival mode («Most Wanted»). Especially cool: Jin Sakai returns! Aw yeaaah!

Date: October 1

Available for: PS5

«Wolverine»

Logan unsheathes his claws again shortly before launch and gives further insights into the upcoming action spectacle. Looks great, I'm ready.

Date: September 15

Available for: PS5

These games were also presented

In addition to the big highlights, trailers for already presented games, smaller titles, or ports of previously released titles were also shown. You can find all other games here in the alphabetical overview:

And what else?

Sony presents two new controller variants in the «Grand Theft Auto 6» style. I'll take the white one. And you?

It was rumored for a long time, now it's official: Sony introduces the Lego Playstation. The set contains 1911 blocks, which are used, among other things, to build two dioramas inside the Lego console: «Ape Escape» and «Gran Turismo». I especially like that the controller is also part of the set.

In addition, director Zach Cregger («Weapons», «Barbarian») shows new impressions of his «Resident Evil» film.

Playstation State of Play Which games are you looking forward to the most? Final Fantasy 7: Revelation Final Fantasy: Resonance Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World Until Dawn 2 Conq: Crown of No Quarter Rev.Noir Rhapsody in Scarlet Metro 2039 Gundam: Rogue Orbit Dragonball Xenoverse 3 Stupid Never Dies WPCA: World Phasebound Control Authority Daba: Land of Water Scar Where the Seeds Fall Hunter's Moon Uncanyon Maneater 2 Fate/Extra Record The Eminence in Shadow: Phantom Echoes Slashzero Crimson Desert: Charting the Unknown Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance Ghost of Yotei DLC Wolverine Digimon Story Time Stranger: A Hero's Eternal Legacy Echoes of Aincrad: Expansion DLC: Genesis Maidens Gran Turismo 7: Spec IV Update Keeper Rematch: Blue Lock Collaboration Saros: Zenith Update Vote

On the cover image from left to right: «Ghost of Yotei: Echoes of Sekigahara», «Maneater 2», «Conq: Crown of No Quarter», «Crimson Desert: Charting the Unknown»

Header image: Sony

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