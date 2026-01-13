News + Trends 6 2

"Palworld" gets its own trading card game: launch planned for July 2026

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 13.1.2026

"Palworld" enters the trading card game market. Pocketpair and Bushiroad announce an official trading card game for summer 2026 that transfers well-known Pals, base building and resource management into a physical format.

«Palworld» has earned a reputation as «Pokémon with weapons» since its early access launch. This very comparison has already led to legal consequences. The studio had to adapt game mechanics because they were too close to «Pokémon».

Despite this, the Japanese developer studio Pocketpair is going on the offensive: instead of withdrawing, the company is expanding its brand and bringing «Palworld» from the screen to the gaming table. The «Palworld Official Card Game» will be released on 30 July 2026.

If you don't know «Palworld» yet or want to categorise the hype: In a playthrough by colleague Phil, he shows why the game is simultaneously one of the most successful and controversial releases of recent years.

From survival game to trading card game

The card game is being developed in collaboration with Bushiroad, an experienced publisher of trading card games (TCG) such as «Cardfight!!! Vanguard» and «White Black».

It is aimed at two players and transfers key mechanics from the video game into a classic TCG format. You use your Pals, the animal-like companions, in a targeted manner, manage resources and build up your base to gain tactical advantages.

The first trailer shows familiar characters such as Lamball, Chillet, Anubis and Grizzbolt. Further visual impressions also showed Pals such as Lifmunk, Rooby and Jormuntide, which have been reinterpreted for the card game. Final card designs or a complete set of rules are not yet available.

Bushiroad is also emphasising the collector's aspects of the game: all cards in the first set will be released with new illustrations and will not be based on reused assets from the video game.

One of the first Pal cards shown from the new trading card game.

Source: Pocketpair

Pocketpair emphasises that the «Palworld Official Card Game» is not intended purely as a collector's product. Central systems from the video game - including resource management, base building and individual Pal abilities - are to be systematically transferred to the card mechanics. The focus is on strategic planning, timing and the interplay of various effects.

More than just a clone?

The «Pokémon» comparison will also accompany «Palworld» in the card game. However, Pocketpair tries to set its own accents: Base building and resource management are unusual in the classic TCG environment and could give the game a clearly recognisable independence. Bushiroad's experience suggests that the mechanics will be more complex than a simple «monster vs monster».

Concrete details on the rules, card types, pricing or product scope are still lacking. This information is likely to follow in the coming months. Until then, Pocketpair is setting an example above all else: «Palworld» is set to establish itself not only as a game, but also as a long-term brand beyond the screen.

Classification in the current TCG market

The announcement comes at a time when collectible card games are clearly gaining attention again. The «Pokémon» TCG, which has dominated the market for decades, continues to record high demand and in some cases sharply rising prices on the secondary market. Although this makes it more challenging for new suppliers to enter the market, it also makes it economically attractive.

Header image: Pocketpair

