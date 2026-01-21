News + Trends 2 2

These are the new Xbox Game Pass games in January and February 2026

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 21.1.2026

Horror or high concept: With "Resident Evil Village" and "Death Stranding: Director's Cut", Microsoft is bringing two strong contrasts to the Game Pass, flanked by further new releases until February.

Microsoft announced the second wave of Xbox Game Pass new releases for January on 20 January 2026. After two titles went live on 20 January, further big and small games will follow throughout the month. Two games are also already waiting for you in February.

What are the Xbox Game Pass levels? The Xbox Game Pass is divided into three levels: Essential, Premium and Ultimate. There is also the PC Game Pass for PC only. The Essential tier offers access to online multiplayer, a selected catalogue of over 50 games and member discounts. Premium extends this access to the extensive Game Pass game library with hundreds of games playable on the Xbox console. The highest and most expensive level is Ultimate. It includes all Game Pass games, access to day-one releases of games from Microsoft studios as well as EA Play and Cloud Gaming.

«Resident Evil Village»

When: 20 January

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC

How: Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass



«Resident Evil Village» brings you back to Capcom's survival horror series and lets you once again take on the role of Ethan Winters. Following the dramatic events of «Resident Evil 7», this eighth main instalment takes you to a remote, gloomy village riddled with supernatural creatures and bizarre secrets. You fight for survival, solve puzzles and encounter iconic enemies in a thrillingly staged world.

«MIO: Memories in Orbit»

When: 20 January 2026

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC

How: Ultimate, PC Game Pass



«MIO: Memories in Orbit» is an artistic Metroidvania adventure with a strong narrative component. You control an agile robot through labyrinthine environments and unravel the secrets of an abandoned spaceship drifting in the vastness of space.

The game features hand-drawn graphics, smooth animations and an exploration-orientated structure. Along the way, you will encounter enemies, discover alternative routes and come across hidden content such as memory fragments. Topics such as memory, identity and loneliness are subtly conveyed through game mechanics and visual design.

«Death Stranding: Director's Cut»

When: 21 January

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC

How: Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass



The «Death Stranding: Director's Cut» expands the original open-world game by Hideo Kojima with additional content, improved mechanics and new missions. You take on the role of Sam Porter Bridges and navigate through a post-apocalyptic America in which you, as Porter, must deliver vital supplies.

The game combines conventional open-world gameplay with unusual social mechanics in which the actions of other players can indirectly influence your world. The visual staging and immersive soundscape contribute greatly to the unique atmosphere.

«RoadCraft»

When: 21 January

Where: PC

How: Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass



«RoadCraft» is a creative mix of sandbox adventure and strategic exploration. In an open world, you use physics-based mechanics to build paths, vehicles and structures to help you progress. The game challenges you to manage resources wisely, utilise environments tactically and deal with unexpected obstacles. Your decisions have a direct impact on efficiency and progress, allowing a high degree of freedom and experimentation.

«Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound»

When: 21 January

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC

How: Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass



High speed, directly responsive controls and merciless enemies characterise this action game. «Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound» builds on the tradition of the series and relies on a challenging combat system with a clear learning curve. Every encounter requires attention, timing and the targeted use of skills. Mistakes are hardly forgiven, but progress feels all the more satisfying. The focus is on direct action without the distraction of side mechanics.

«The Talos Principle 2»

When: 27 January. December

Where: Xbox Series X|S, PC

How: Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass



Philosophical questions form the foundation of this puzzle game. «The Talos Principle 2» confronts you with complex puzzles embedded in open, expansive areas. At the same time, a story about artificial consciousness, ethics and progress unfolds. The puzzles require logical thinking and patience without any time pressure.

«Anno: Mutationem»

When: 28 January

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC

How: Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass



«Anno: Mutationem» is an action RPG that combines classic 2D game mechanics with modern 3D staging and is set in a dystopian cyberpunk world. You take on the role of Ann Flores, a battle-hardened loner who lives in the huge metropolis of Noctis Town and becomes increasingly entangled in political intrigue, corporate power and personal secrets.

The game combines fast, direct combat with exploration, dialogue and role-playing elements. Visually, «Anno: Mutationem» relies on a striking mix of pixel graphics and three-dimensional environments, combining classic retro aesthetics with contemporary presentation.

«Drop Duchy»

When: 28 January

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC

How: Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass



«Drop Duchy» is a creative sandbox title in which you build, design and expand your own world. Using different tools and mechanics, you create landscapes, structures and systems that adapt to your ideas. The goal is less competitive and more exploratory: you set no limits to your imagination and use physics-based interactions and resources to create unique game environments.

«MySims: Cozy Bundle»

When: 29 January

Where: PC

How: Ultimate, PC Game Pass



The «MySims: Cozy Bundle» is a decelerated re-release of two Wii spin-offs from the Sims universe. The collection combines «MySims» (2007) and «MySims Kingdom» (2008) in a technically adapted form for modern platforms. In terms of content, the bundle remains close to the originals, supplemented by minor comfort improvements and more stable performance, without changing fundamental game mechanics.

In «MySims» you take over the reconstruction of an abandoned small town. By building houses, furniture and decorations, you attract new residents and fulfil their individual wishes. You collect materials in the environment and combine them freely to create objects.

«MySims Kingdom» adds an adventure structure to this principle. You travel between thematically different islands, solve simple puzzles and realise larger construction projects to rebuild a fairytale kingdom.

«Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II»

When: 29 January

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC

How: Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass



With «Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II» uncompromising action returns to the dark science fiction universe. You take on the role of a Space Marine, a genetically optimised elite warrior unit that fights on the front line against overwhelming enemy masses.

The game uses a third-person perspective and combines fast-paced gunfights with brutal melee attacks. At the centre is a clearly structured combat system that emphasises force and directness and leaves little room for tactical hesitation. Enemies often appear in large groups, which makes the battles feel intense and threatening.

«Indika»

When: 02 February

Where: Xbox Series X|S, PC

How: Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass



«Indika» is an unusual, narrative-driven adventure game that deliberately departs from classic genre conventions. You take on the role of a young nun in 19th century Russia, who is accompanied by inner doubts, religious dogmas and a disturbing voice.

The game combines linear narrative passages with surreal sequences, light puzzle elements and deliberately reduced interaction. The focus is not on gameplay in the classic sense, but rather on dealing with guilt, faith, morality and personal freedom. Indika works heavily with symbolism, visual breaks and unexpected shifts in tone that oscillate between seriousness, absurdity and black humour.

«Final Fantasy II»

**When:**03 February

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC

How: Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass



«Final Fantasy II» brings one of the most unusual parts of the traditional JRPG series to the Xbox Game Pass. Unlike many genre representatives, the game dispenses with a classic level system and instead relies on progression-based character development: Attributes and weapon skills improve through active use in battle.

In terms of narrative, Final Fantasy II follows a much more serious story than its predecessor and focuses on the resistance against a tyrannical empire. You accompany a group of young protagonists who directly experience loss, betrayal and war.

These games are leaving the Game Pass

At the end of the month, some titles will also have to leave the Game Pass library. These games will be removed from the plan on 31 January 2026:

«Shady Part of Me»

«Starbound»

«Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders»

«Paw Patrol World»

«Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector»

«Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap»

Header image: Saber Interactive

