As if because of AI: "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33" not an indie game of the year after all

22.12.2025

At this year's Game Awards, "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33" won the award. The game was also nominated several times for the Indie Game Awards, but was subsequently disqualified.

Two times «Clair Obscur: Expedition 33» was nominated twice at the Indie Game Awards. Once for the category «Game of the Year» and once for the «Best Debut Game». While the developers were allowed to keep their nine Game Awards 2025, they had to return the two Indie Game Awards.

The reason for the disqualification is artificial intelligence

«Clair Obscur: Expedition 33» is definitely at AAA game level. Nevertheless, Sandfall Interactive is one of the indie development studios behind it. That's why they were considered for the Indie Game Awards by Six One Indie in the first place. However, the pre-defined rules of the organisers also apply to these awards. Among other things, only games that completely avoid the use of AI are nominated.

The fact that Sandfall Interactive used AI was only admitted by the studio on the day of the awards ceremony. The awards had already been recorded at this point and voting had been completed. This is why the exclusion was only made afterwards.

The studio behind Clair Obscur was stripped of the Indie Game Award.

Source: Sandfall Interactive

In a statement from Six One Indie, the organisers assert that «Clair Obscur» is a great game. However, although the graphics in question were removed in the release version of the game, the use of AI violates the guidelines. The committee therefore decided to withdraw the award.

Which parts of «Clair Obscur» are AI-generated

The studio of «Clair Obscur» used AI-generated assets (visual building blocks of the game) as placeholders during development. These were later replaced by human labour. However, the Indie Game Awards have a clear zero-tolerance policy when it comes to generative AI - including in the development process.

Game of the Year at the Indie Game Awards is now «Blue Prince» and the award for Best Debut Game goes to «Sorry We're Closed». The two developer studios « à la mode games» and «Dogubomb» were notified by the organiser and will be allowed to record acceptance speeches afterwards. These will be produced after the Christmas holidays and released in early 2026.

Header image: Sandfall Interactive

