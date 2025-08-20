News + Trends 36 13

New wheel bases for professional racing simulators from Moza

Simon Balissat Translation: machine translated 20.8.2025

Moza is presenting two new wheel bases in the upper price range at Gamescom. With 25 Newton metres, the top model delivers more torque than any Moza wheel base before it.

Moza Racing has been shaking up the world of racing simulation for years with a relatively affordable product range. The wheel bases, i.e. the boxes to which you attach your steering wheel, are particularly popular as they offer a good entry-level product for little money. Now, however, Moza is refreshing the professional range. The new wheel bases with the names «R21 Ultra» and «R25 Ultra» deliver 21 and 25 Newton metres (Nm) of force feedback torque respectively, naturally as a direct drive. Previously, the limit was 21 Nm.

More torque means that stronger forces act on your steering wheel. This means you perceive the track and vibrations better.

The new aluminium housing, which is also used in the smaller version

Source: Moza

Even more precise thanks to 21-bit encoder

What distinguishes the new «Ultra» Wheel Bases from previous products is the magnetic scanning rate, which now determines the position of the steering wheel more accurately. The software can record up to two million steering wheel positions, ten times more than the previous version.

In addition, there are LED strips on the new wheel base whose function you can programme. For example, they indicate gear changes, ABS or flags on the track.

It is not clear when the new wheel bases will be available here. Prices in Swiss francs are not yet known, but the large wheel base with 25 Nm is expected to cost 999 euros and its smaller sister with 21 Nm 799 euros. Of course, this price does not include a steering wheel or pedals.

With this, Moza is putting further pressure on established manufacturers such as Fanatec, where the Wheel Base with 25 Newton metres is significantly more expensive at 1499 euros.

The entry-level models with three and five Newton metres are still available. The mid-range with nine, twelve and 16 Newton metres also remains.

Header image: Moza Racing

