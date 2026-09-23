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Motorola enters the next generation of smartphones with the Signature 27

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 23.9.2026

Motorola is introducing its new top-tier smartphone, the Signature 27. Apart from the Snapdragon chipset and an audio partnership with Bang & Olufsen, the manufacturer is still holding back on details regarding the specifications.

Motorola is using the Qualcomm Summit in Hawaii to introduce the Signature 27. The chip manufacturer presented the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 there, among other things, and Motorola is the first to receive it. Otherwise, we are learning a bit more about the smartphone's design and some of its cameras.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6: Qualcomm introduces and Motorola installs

Qualcomm has to go one better and is introducing not only the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 this year, but also the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6. Its Oryon CPU, clocked at up to 5.0 gigahertz, is said to be the fastest mobile CPU. Compared to the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, CPU performance is expected to increase by 13 percent, and graphics performance by as much as 44 percent. Energy efficiency is improving by 37 and 40 percent.

This is how Qualcomm summarizes the advantages of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6.

Source: Qualcomm

With the Signature 27, Motorola is introducing the first smartphone to feature the Signature 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6. But other manufacturers will also be using the chipset, which has also gained in AI performance. Qualcomm speaks of 35 percent more NPU performance. The special highlight, however, is the support for up to 30 billion parameters per AI model. This allows powerful AI tools to run locally on the smartphone. Gemini from Google comes pre-installed.

Motorola is installing a new cooling system in the Signature 27.

Motorola says the Signature 27 was developed for a long service life. Given the performance of the chipset, efficient cooling is necessary for this. The «ArcticMesh cooling system» combines a new thermal paste with diamond particles, liquid metal, and a copper mesh with a cooling chamber. The cooling system is said to be 40 percent larger than in the previous generation and is intended to ensure that performance does not have to be throttled.

Also important for long-term use: Motorola intends to provide the Signature 27 with operating system upgrades for seven years. Official confirmation is still pending, but I suspect that the Signature 27 will be one of the devices compatible with Graphene OS.

News + Trends GrapheneOS: good cooperation with Motorola and Qualcomm, problems with Google Jan Johannsen 44 likes 44 21 comments 21

Motorola leaves two of the four cameras unmentioned

Motorola is already revealing details about two of the cameras on the back. For the 50-megapixel main camera, the manufacturer is using Sony's Lytia 910 as the image sensor. The periscope telephoto camera has a resolution of 200 megapixels. Motorola has not yet provided any information on the other two lenses visible in the product images.

The camera bump is visually integrated in a subtle way.

The only other statement regarding the cameras is a reference to optical image stabilization. This is intended to compensate for movements of up to 3.5 degrees. Motorola only mentions the technology in general terms, but it will likely only be installed in the main camera.

Old partner for color, new partner for sound

The housing of the Signature 27 is made of aluminum. In the camera area that rises at the top, Motorola brushes it and complements it with ceramic. The manufacturer offers two color variants and continues to work with its color partner, Pantone. That is why the black model is called «Coal Smoke». On this model, the lower part of the back consists of a woven texture. For the olive-colored one – «Capulet Olive» – Motorola uses brushed aluminum, which is intended to visually resemble a textile.

For the black version of the Signature 27, Motorola uses a woven back.

In the audio sector, Motorola is starting a new partnership with Bang & Olufsen with the Signature 27. The audio experts are contributing their knowledge to the sound of the smartphone, which is allowed to adorn itself with the label «Audio by B&O». This includes, among other things, new sound modes that you can choose from.

Price and availability

Although Motorola has introduced the Signature 27, it remains non-specific regarding availability and numerous points of the equipment. It is «expected to be launched worldwide in 2026», according to the press release. Further information on the technical equipment as well as the price will be announced shortly before the start of sales.

Header image: Motorola

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