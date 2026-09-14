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More Qi, more watts: These are the new magnetic power banks from Digitec

The community places the order, the private label team delivers. At least that is the case for the request for new power banks.

Need power on the go for hours of TikTok doomscrolling and Netflix binge-watching? Then the new Digitec power banks will be your new best friends.

The 5000 mAh capacity power bank is an evolution of the model from March 2025. The state of the art at the time was charging via the Qi standard. Some users complained that this made the power bank slower than they had expected.

Faster charging thanks to Qi 2.0

And that’s why – ta-da! – there is now a new successor. Thanks to Qi 2, it now also charges all iPhones from the 12 series onwards at 15 watts when they are attached to the power bank via MagSafe. It’s even faster with the included USB-C cable: up to 20 watts. Dual power is even possible: you can plug one device in via cable and place the other on the magnetic charging pod.

Powerbanks New CHF 25.– CHF 1.30 / 1Wh Digitec Magnetic Powerbank 5000 mAh, 20 W, 19.35 Wh

With 5000 mAh capacity, you can charge a current iPhone about once. It’s best to use the cable, because wireless charging always involves charging loss, up to 30 percent. You can feel this loss because the power bank and smartphone get warm. At least you’ll have a small hand warmer for the coming cold months.

Twice as much power

If 5000 mAh is enough for one iPhone charge, then 10,000 is enough for... correct: for two charges. You math genius! So now you also know what the larger version of the new Digitec power bank is intended for. Because it supports Qi 2.2, wireless charging speeds of up to 25 watts are possible.

If you prefer it faster, you can also use the included USB-C cable here. Up to 35 watts flow through it, which is enough for tablets and, in a pinch, even gives an energy-efficient notebook a little more runtime.

Powerbanks New CHF 45.– CHF 1.17 / 1Wh Digitec Magnetic Powerbank 10000 mAh, 35 W, 38.70 Wh

The secret of the magnet

Charging via electromagnetic induction, or wireless charging in marketing speak, has its pitfalls. For one thing, it is not as efficient as using a cable. For another, the copper coil in the power bank and the one in the smartphone must be aligned as precisely as possible. Apple invented MagSafe for this, while Google calls its technology PixelSnap. But be careful, only the latest device generations are supported. Both manufacturers rely on magnetic coils in the smartphones. Samsung is different: there, the magnets are in the cases.

Wherever they are, the magnets hold the iPhone and the power source firmly together. This works best “naked,” i.e., with the iPhone directly on the power bank or charging station without a case. If you protect your expensive smartphone with a case, it should ideally be MagSafe-compatible.

The ring in the Digitec power bank indicates where the smartphone can dock.

If you use cheap cases, you might have to expect that there is only a thin iron ring glued inside and the device might slip easily. That would be the end of the charging performance.

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