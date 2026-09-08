Cooled power banks and glowing cables: new smartphone accessories from IFA

Belkin UltraCharge Pro PB PD 60W 10,000mAh Display, black BPB044hqBK
10000 mAh, 60 W, 74 Wh
One power bank is becoming safer, another cools better during wireless charging, and then there are glowing charging cables and a tiny SSD. In terms of smartphone accessories, IFA offers several new innovations.
Walking around the IFA, I am overwhelmed by the selection of smartphone cases, but only one I find exciting enough to include in this overview. The manufacturers of power banks were far more creative this year. On the other hand, I did not expect two completely different things at all.
Belkin is the first well-known provider to offer a semi-solid-state power bank. They call it the «BoostSolid cell». Last year, I saw the technology for the first time at «BMX» at the IFA. It manages with less liquid in the batteries. As a result, they no longer ignite if damaged. Theoretically, I could drive a nail through the portable battery and it would still remain intact and functional. The previously common battery cells would have gone up in flames with high probability.
The small, magnetic version with 5000 mAh charges wirelessly via Qi2 with up to 15 watts. The 10,000 mAh version charges via three USB ports with up to 60 watts. Both power banks are already listed with us, only the availability still needs to improve.
Belkin UltraCharge Pro PB PD 60W 10,000mAh Display, black BPB044hqBK
10000 mAh, 60 W, 74 Wh
Belkin UltraCharge Pro Slim Magn PB 5,000mAh 15W black BPD024hqBK
5000 mAh, 15 W, 74 Wh
At Anker and Ugreen, I find classic battery cells, but with better cooling. Both ensure better cooling for their wireless power banks. Heat slows down charging and damages the batteries in smartphones and power banks in the long run.
Anker relies on mechanical cooling. Inside the MagGo Power Bank 2 Pro, there is a fan and an opening for air circulation. This is intended to allow the power bank to charge continuously at 25 watts via Qi 2.2 at a maximum of 36 degrees. It outputs up to 45 watts via USB-C. Anker plans to sell the MagGo Power Bank 2 Pro from the end of September for 109.99 euros.
Ugreen, on the other hand, relies on liquid cooling with a micro-pump and heat distribution foil. In tests by the manufacturer, the MagFlow Pro reduced the temperature when charging an iPhone 17 Pro Max by up to 10 degrees. In the ideal case, the smartphone only reached 38 degrees. Ugreen is guided by the industry benchmark, which considers 48 degrees acceptable for wireless charging.
As a gimmick, Ugreen has installed a small window through which I can see the cooling liquid in motion. However, the thin strips are not illuminated, so they are hardly noticeable. The MagFlow Pro attaches magnetically to smartphones and supports Qi2 25W, i.e., it transfers power wirelessly with up to 25 watts. It delivers up to 45 watts via cable. The power bank is expected to cost 120 euros.
Shift wants to enter the power bank market. The manufacturer of easy-to-repair devices from Hesse has been using the same 3820 mAh battery for its devices for some time – at least for three smartphones and a keyboard. Currently, the small company is tinkering with a modular power bank for which three of these 3820 mAh batteries are inserted into a housing.
This results in a power bank with 11,460 mAh. If needed, you could also put a freshly charged battery from the power bank into your smartphone. The housing at the IFA was still a prototype and is expected to become even more compact by the final version. It is still unclear what price you should expect. The batteries currently cost 18 euros each.
With the Nano Universal Charger, Anker has increased the performance of its practical travel plug to 100 watts. As with the slimmer model, all plug types in the world are integrated. The new model has additionally received a display that shows how much power is flowing. Additionally, the device checks the voltage and gives an OK if the socket is safe. Price and availability are still unclear.
If you need more charging power, the Nexode Pro from Ugreen might be something for you. It transfers a combined total of up to 160 watts. For the highest charging speed, you must use the integrated cable. It transfers up to 140 watts. The USB-C port of the power adapter outputs a maximum of 100 watts – the USB-A port 22.5 watts. Price and availability have not yet been determined.
If an integrated cable is not enough for you, ESR might have a suitable power adapter on offer from March 2027. In the Xtend, two USB-C cables are permanently installed. The charging power is lower at 65 watts than with the Nexode from Ugreen and is split between the two cables when both are used. The price is still unknown.
At the small booth of Extem Inno, there is only a single iPhone case to be seen in different colors. Approximately in the middle of the MagSafe connection, there is a round E-Ink display. Any image can be displayed on it via NFC and Bluetooth as well as the case's app. A nice gimmick, where it is still unclear whether it will even be available here.
Lexar has been offering extra storage media for smartphones for a long time and introduced a tiny SSD at the IFA. The «Muse» is smaller than a credit card, 3.8 millimeters thin at its thickest point, and therefore has no USB-C port. Instead, a proprietary SnapLink magnetic cable is used for data transfer with USB-C devices.
In a leather case, the Lexar Muse attaches to MagSafe connections. Its read speed reaches up to 1050 MB/s and the write speed up to 1000 MB/s. It supports 4K recordings in Apple ProRes format at 120 fps. The mini SSD is expected to be available from the fourth quarter with 512 gigabytes or one terabyte of storage.
Thicker than the SSD from Lexar are the charging cables from Scosche. However, they light up as soon as they transfer power. The 120-centimeter-long model sends blue LED light waves in the direction of the connected device, the 90-centimeter cable changes its color. A feast for the eyes for RGB fans and definitely not cables with which you charge your smartphone next to the bed overnight with up to 60 watts.
The manufacturer could not yet provide reliable information on the price and availability in Europe. In the USA, they cost 18 dollars and are 90 or 120 centimeters long.
As a primary school pupil, I used to sit in a friend's living room with many of my classmates to play the Super NES. Now I get my hands on the latest technology and test it for you. In recent years at Curved, Computer Bild and Netzwelt, now at Digitec and Galaxus.
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