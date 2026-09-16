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More AI, more features: Meta introduces new subscription package for private individuals

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 16.9.2026

Mark Zuckerberg's company is stepping up its efforts with paid additional features. The new 'Meta One' subscription bundles three separate subscriptions and expands access to Meta AI.

Just a few months ago, Meta introduced paid subscriptions for WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook for private individuals. These "Plus" subscriptions are optional and available for a relatively small fee of about three to five euros or francs each. For the chosen platform, they mainly grant you more personalization options and convenience features, as well as extras like additional stickers.

Now, the company is announcing a new model called "Meta One". It bundles the three individual subscriptions and also offers you expanded access to the company's own AI and its functions. You can use it to generate and edit images and videos, as well as use voice and sound effects.

According to Meta, generating content is particularly computationally intensive – or in other words: extremely expensive. That is why AI features are only available to a limited extent for users without a paid subscription. "Meta One" provides you with a higher usage quota for AI features.

Two tiers for private users

"Meta One" will be available in two tiers: Zuckerberg's company is charging 7.99 US dollars per month for "Meta One Core". Those who use multiple Meta services and value personalization will benefit in terms of price compared to the separate subscriptions. "Meta One Premium" advertises "Advanced AI usage. Even more videos" and costs 19.99 US dollars per month.

According to Meta, the new model offers more than 50 additional features compared to the free use of the services. Further features, for example for AI glasses, are to follow. The individual subscriptions can still be booked separately.

For creators and businesses, there are further subscription tiers, which cost between 15 and 500 US dollars per month. Among other things, they offer a blue verification badge for more credibility, additional management and analysis tools, and options for higher visibility of posts.

Currently, the new subscription model is not yet available in Europe. According to support, "Meta One" is still in the testing phase and is being rolled out gradually. It can be assumed that it will soon be available for booking in this country as well.

What is the strategy behind the many subscription models?

With the paid subscriptions, Meta wants to tap into new sources of revenue. For a long time, the company financed itself mainly through advertising revenue. Especially in Europe, Meta's advertising business is under regulatory pressure, as efficient, i.e., personalized, advertisements conflict with EU data protection law. In 2025, Meta already had to pay a 200 million US dollar fine. Through paid subscriptions, Meta is less dependent on tracking and advertising revenue.

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On the other hand, there are the enormously high costs for AI services, which can be cushioned by paid subscriptions. With the subscriptions for private individuals, self-employed persons, and companies, Meta is making offers for additional features to the entire user base. Through the various models with a wide price range, Meta can not least test people's willingness to pay and find out who spends money on which features.

Header image: Shutterstock/FotoField

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