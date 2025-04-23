News + Trends 8 2

EU imposes first DMA fines against Apple and Meta

Samuel Buchmann Translation: machine translated 23.4.2025

According to the European authorities, Apple and Meta have violated antitrust law. The first fines under the Digital Markets Act come at a sensitive time.

The EU Commission fines Apple 500 million euros for violations of the Digital Markets Act (DMA). Meta receives a fine of 200 million euros for the same offence.

These are the first two specific fines imposed by the regulatory authority under the new antitrust law. Both cases were preceded by warnings. However, the Commission concludes that the two tech companies did not correct the abuses quickly enough.

Apple makes purchases outside of apps more difficult

Apple is being penalised because the company violated the so-called steering regulations. According to these regulations, app developers must be able to direct users to alternative channels for offers and content. For example, a website where a subscription is cheaper than if it is taken out directly in the app.

However, according to the EU Commission, Apple's terms and conditions make this unnecessarily difficult. For example, developers cannot provide price information within the app. In addition, Apple charges far too high a commission fee if clicking on the external link leads to sales. It applies to all purchases of digital products that a user makes within seven days of leaving the app.

According to the EU's media release, Apple now has 60 days to remedy the abuses complained of. If Apple does not comply with the demand, it could face further fines.

The decision has a negative impact on the security of our users and our products. Apple-Unternehmenssprecher

The Californians want to appeal the judgement. A company spokesperson tells The Verge: «The announcements are an example of the European Commission unfairly targeting Apple by making a series of decisions that negatively impact the privacy and security of our users and our products.»

Meta forced users to pay for personalised advertising

The Commission imposed the fine on Meta because Facebook and Instagram gave their users a choice in November 2023: either they agreed to their user data being used for personalised advertising across all platforms - or they would have to pay ten euros per month. Under the DMA, Meta would have to offer a «less personalised but equivalent alternative» instead. The company failed to do this even after the law came into force in March 2024.

A few months and a tug-of-war with the authorities later, Meta introduced a new version of personalised advertising in November 2024 - with an option that allegedly makes less use of user data. The Commission is currently examining this new option and is demanding concrete evidence.

Cross-app tracking is an important part of Mark Zuckerberg's business model. The use of user data allows Meta to sell targeted advertising. The company is therefore fighting tooth and nail against the enforcement of EU directives.

The European Commission is trying to penalise successful American companies. Joe Kaplan, Meta Chief Global Affairs Officer

Joe Kaplan, Meta's Chief Global Affairs Officer, criticised in a statement that the European Commission is putting «successful American companies at a disadvantage while allowing Chinese and European companies to operate according to different standards.» It is not just about a fine. The Commission is forcing Meta to change its business model and offer an inferior service.

Moderate penalty, delicate timing

The fines correspond to just over 0.1 per cent of the global turnover of Meta and Apple. Theoretically, massively higher fines of up to 10 per cent of turnover would also be possible. That would be over a third of the annual profits of both companies. In the event of repeated violations, the maximum penalty even rises to 20 per cent of global turnover.

It was to be expected that the first fines would be rather moderate. The offences do not appear to be particularly serious and the penalties should be seen more as initial warning shots. The decision also comes in the middle of the tariff negotiations between the USA and the EU. The Trump administration has already complained several times in the past about the «unfair» EU laws. The DMA applies to the so-called gatekeeper companies Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta and ByteDance.

Header image: Shutterstock

