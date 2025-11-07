Shutterstock
News + Trends
122

Mini-Wrapped: Spotify launches weekly listening statistics

Florian Bodoky
7.11.2025
Translation: machine translated

Spotify is introducing weekly listening statistics with the new "streaming statistics" function - and shows you which songs and artists have characterised your week.

Spotify has launched a new feature that gives you a statistical insight into your music habits. With the new «Listening Stats», you can now see which songs and artists you have listened to the most every week - a little «mini-wrapped» for every week of the year.

A look behind your playlist

Until now, you had to wait until the end of the year to see what your favourite tracks were with the big Spotify Wrapped - or you used external services like Last.fm. That's changing now: The app shows you on a weekly basis which tracks have been playing up and down, which artists have been with you and which genres have characterised your week.

Spotify automatically creates a playlist with your favourite songs from the last few days - supplemented by new recommendations that suit your taste. Each week you will also receive a personal highlight: maybe it's an artist you've discovered or a song you've listened to particularly often.

Britpop and German punk - and I'm also a Christmas trendsetter.
Britpop and German punk - and I'm also a Christmas trendsetter.
Source: Florian Bodoky

How to find your personal music update

You can find the new function in your profile. Tap on your profile picture, select the tab «Streaming statistics» - and you will see your weekly analyses. The feature is currently being rolled out in over 60 countries. Even if you have a free plan, you can still view the statistics. There is also a share button - either via Spotify itself or via social media apps. According to Spotify, the classic wrap will remain the same.

Header image: Shutterstock

12 people like this article

User Avatar
User Avatar
Florian Bodoky
Editor
Florian.Bodoky@digitecgalaxus.ch

I've been tinkering with digital networks ever since I found out how to activate both telephone channels on the ISDN card for greater bandwidth. As for the analogue variety, I've been doing that since I learned to talk. Though Winterthur is my adoptive home city, my heart still bleeds red and blue. 

Audio
Follow topics and stay updated on your areas of interest
News + Trends

From the latest iPhone to the return of 80s fashion. The editorial team will help you make sense of it all.

Show all

These articles might also interest you

  • News + Trends

    Spotify subscriptions will become more expensive - from 1 November

    by Florian Bodoky

  • News + Trends

    WhatsApp finally works on the Apple Watch

    by Samuel Buchmann

  • News + Trends

    /e/OS 3.2 warns of apps that pass on data

    by Jan Johannsen

2 comments

Avatar
later