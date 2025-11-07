News + Trends 12 2

Mini-Wrapped: Spotify launches weekly listening statistics

Florian Bodoky Translation: machine translated 7.11.2025

Spotify is introducing weekly listening statistics with the new "streaming statistics" function - and shows you which songs and artists have characterised your week.

Spotify has launched a new feature that gives you a statistical insight into your music habits. With the new «Listening Stats», you can now see which songs and artists you have listened to the most every week - a little «mini-wrapped» for every week of the year.

A look behind your playlist

Until now, you had to wait until the end of the year to see what your favourite tracks were with the big Spotify Wrapped - or you used external services like Last.fm. That's changing now: The app shows you on a weekly basis which tracks have been playing up and down, which artists have been with you and which genres have characterised your week.

Spotify automatically creates a playlist with your favourite songs from the last few days - supplemented by new recommendations that suit your taste. Each week you will also receive a personal highlight: maybe it's an artist you've discovered or a song you've listened to particularly often.

Britpop and German punk - and I'm also a Christmas trendsetter.

How to find your personal music update

You can find the new function in your profile. Tap on your profile picture, select the tab «Streaming statistics» - and you will see your weekly analyses. The feature is currently being rolled out in over 60 countries. Even if you have a free plan, you can still view the statistics. There is also a share button - either via Spotify itself or via social media apps. According to Spotify, the classic wrap will remain the same.

