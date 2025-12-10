News + Trends 4 1

Update for Google Photos: The video editor becomes more comprehensive

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 10.12.2025

The video editor in Google Photos is becoming more powerful. There are now video templates, an improved timeline and the option to display text.

If you think that Google Photos can only save, manage and edit photos, then you're wrong. Google is increasingly turning its app into a comprehensive multimedia application. Thanks to the latest update, you can create highlight videos more easily and now also add text overlays.

As Google announced in a blog post, the app now provides you with templates for your highlight video, including templates for pet videos, weddings, holidays, anniversaries and more. By selecting a template, you define the framework of the video and the processing AI is given a direction as to which settings and motifs are important to you. Background music is also already included with the templates.

iPhone owners still have to wait for the new templates - but highlight videos are also possible without them.

Templates require the media to be uploaded

I have already received the update. After I have decided on a template, I select the photos and videos that I want Google to use. The app then asks me whether I want to back up the media to the Google Cloud (which I don't use for automatic backup). If I decline, the video is not created. However, if I don't use a template, I can also use the editor locally. You can find the templates in Google Photos under the tab «Create».

I can only use the media selected for the template if I upload it.

The generated video can be edited further in the editor. The editor has been revised and is also available to iOS users. It offers a timeline in which you can further trim or rearrange the scenes. Adding music is now also easier. You can use your own tracks from your device or browse through the app's music library. So far, iPhone users have also been left out in the cold when it comes to text overlays. Only the Android app allows you to add and personalise texts in your video.

The company states that Google Photos will become the standard video editor on Android devices.

