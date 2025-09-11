Guide 9 9

Finally: music in FLAC quality with Spotify Premium

Florian Bodoky Translation: machine translated 11.9.2025

Spotify is following suit: Premium users can finally stream lossless music at no extra cost. Here's how to activate the function.

After years of waiting, the time has finally come: Spotify has flipped the switch and is finally offering its Premium subscribers music in lossless quality. Rumours about a so-called hi-fi subscription with extra costs have been circulating for a long time, and Spotify has postponed the launch several times, while the competition from Apple or Tidal had long been ahead of it. Now the world's largest music streaming service is following suit - for premium users at no extra charge.

What does lossless mean?

In future, Spotify will offer playback of sound in FLAC format with a 24-bit depth and a sampling rate of 44.1 kilohertz. However, you must activate the setting in Spotify manually and make the following choice: Do you only want to listen to lossless music when you are on Wi-Fi or also via the mobile network? And do you only want to stream lossless or also download your songs and playlists in lossless quality?

This is important because lossless music uses up your data quota when streaming and also takes up a lot of memory on your device when you download music. One hour of music in lossless quality consumes around one gigabyte of your data volume and uses a good 10 megabytes per minute - so over 30 megabytes for a three-minute song.

How do I calculate the storage requirements? This is how you calculate how large a music file is in bytes (divided by a thousand is then megabytes): Duration of the song in seconds x bit depth x sampling rate x number of sound channels (stereo=2) divided by 8.

Where do I set the lossless option?

The new feature should be rolled out across the board by the end of October. It is therefore not yet certain whether you can activate the option now. When the time comes, it will work like this:

You have to activate the lossless option yourself via the settings.

Source: Spotify

tap on your profile picture

2.select the item «settings».

3.now tap on «Media quality».

4.here you can now select the option «Lossless».



Header image: Shutterstock

I like this article! 9 people like this article







