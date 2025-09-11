Finally: music in FLAC quality with Spotify Premium
Spotify is following suit: Premium users can finally stream lossless music at no extra cost. Here's how to activate the function.
After years of waiting, the time has finally come: Spotify has flipped the switch and is finally offering its Premium subscribers music in lossless quality. Rumours about a so-called hi-fi subscription with extra costs have been circulating for a long time, and Spotify has postponed the launch several times, while the competition from Apple or Tidal had long been ahead of it. Now the world's largest music streaming service is following suit - for premium users at no extra charge.
What does lossless mean?
In future, Spotify will offer playback of sound in FLAC format with a 24-bit depth and a sampling rate of 44.1 kilohertz. However, you must activate the setting in Spotify manually and make the following choice: Do you only want to listen to lossless music when you are on Wi-Fi or also via the mobile network? And do you only want to stream lossless or also download your songs and playlists in lossless quality?
This is important because lossless music uses up your data quota when streaming and also takes up a lot of memory on your device when you download music. One hour of music in lossless quality consumes around one gigabyte of your data volume and uses a good 10 megabytes per minute - so over 30 megabytes for a three-minute song.
Where do I set the lossless option?
The new feature should be rolled out across the board by the end of October. It is therefore not yet certain whether you can activate the option now. When the time comes, it will work like this:
- tap on your profile picture
2.select the item «settings».
3.now tap on «Media quality».
4.here you can now select the option «Lossless».
I've been tinkering with digital networks ever since I found out how to activate both telephone channels on the ISDN card for greater bandwidth. As for the analogue variety, I've been doing that since I learned to talk. Though Winterthur is my adoptive home city, my heart still bleeds red and blue.
