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Memory crisis: GPUs are now also becoming significantly more expensive

Kevin Hofer Translation: machine translated 4.8.2026

Graphics card prices remained relatively stable in recent months despite the memory crisis. That's over now. GPUs will become significantly more expensive.

As PC Gamer reports (via Economic Daily News), Nvidia plans price increases for its graphics chips and associated memory of 20 to 30 percent. These prices are said to apply to Nvidia's board partners such as Asus, MSI, and co. The extent to which they will pass on these increases is still unclear, according to PC Gamer.

The fact is: the prices are already being passed on. At the end of July, the purchase prices of Nvidia cards rose by around 25 percent, as confirmed by Digitec Galaxus' category management. Sooner or later, you as a customer will also pay more.

In addition, the announced increases will only exacerbate the scarcity of graphics cards. Suppliers and shops are buying up the still cheap stock, causing inventories to shrink. These are already small due to the memory crisis triggered by the AI boom. As a result, prices are likely to only continue to escalate in the coming months.

If you are now hoping for AMD, I have to disappoint you: the manufacturer is also following suit. As PC Gamer writes, the company plans price increases of at least ten percent. AMD was just waiting for competitor Nvidia to make the first move before following suit.

When will this all end? Either when the AI bubble bursts or when memory manufacturers increase their capacities. The latter is likely to take longer. Samsung recently announced that the memory crisis is likely to worsen through 2027.

Header image: Shutterstock / Stas Malyarevsky

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