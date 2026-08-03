News + Trends 8 11

Xbox Series X and S to become up to 200 Euros more expensive in Europe

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 3.8.2026

Microsoft is also increasing the prices of its current Xbox consoles in Europe. The now most expensive Series X will cost almost 800 euros in the future.

Since August 1st, you have to pay significantly more for a new Xbox Series X or Series S. The Series S with one terabyte of storage has become particularly more expensive: it now costs 599.99 instead of 399.99 Euros. This corresponds to an increase of around 50 percent. Microsoft is not changing anything about the hardware.

The price of the previously cheapest model, the Series S with 512 gigabytes of storage, increases from 349.99 to 499.99 Euros. Both variants of the more powerful Series X will each be 200 Euros more expensive. The Digital Edition will cost 749.99 instead of 549.99 Euros in the future. For the model with a drive, Microsoft is now asking 799.99 instead of 599.99 Euros.

Europe is hit harder than the USA

Microsoft had already announced the price increase at the end of June. My colleague Florian reported on the new prices in the USA at that time. Specific figures for Europe and Switzerland were still missing at that time.

News + Trends Microsoft is significantly increasing Xbox prices Florian Bodoky 16 likes 16 25 comments 25

Now it's clear: in Europe, the surcharge is sometimes even higher than in the USA. There, prices increased by 100 or 150 US dollars depending on the model. Microsoft is also discontinuing the Xbox Series X with two terabytes of storage.

Microsoft has not yet published new official price recommendations for Switzerland.

Storage makes consoles more expensive

Microsoft justifies the higher prices primarily with increased costs for storage and RAM. These have risen to more than two and a half times within a few months. The company expects a further doubling by autumn 2027.

The comparison with the market launch in November 2020 also shows how significantly prices have risen. The Xbox Series X with a drive cost 499.99 Euros at that time. With the new recommended price of 799.99 Euros, it is 300 Euros or 60 percent higher.

The Xbox Series S started at 299.99 Euros. The technically largely unchanged model with 512 gigabytes now costs as much as the Series X at market launch.

Header image: Robert Way / Shutterstock

I like this article! 8 people like this article







